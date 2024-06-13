Pema Khandu Sworn In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Here is the list of council of ministers

ITANAGAR- Pema Khandu today took oath as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister for the third time. Eleven members of his cabinet were also sworn in.

Arunachal Pradesh governor KT Parnaik administered the oath to Mr Khandu and the other ministers at a ceremony in Itanagar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the complete list of Ministers.

Pema Khandu- Chief Minister Chowna Mein- Dy Chief Minister Biyuram Wahgey- Cabinet Minister Nyato Dokum Cabinet Minister Gabriel D Wangsu Cabinet Minister Wangki Lowang Cabinet Minister P D Sona Cabinet Minister Mama Natung Cabinet Minister Balo Raja Cabinet Minister Kento Jini Cabinet Minister Ojing Tashing Cabinet Minister Dasanglu Pul Cabinet Minister

Watch Video of the political journey of Pema Khandu

The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party ( BJP ) wins 46 seats and Indian National Congress ( INC ) wins only one seat in 60 members Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The National People’s Party ( NPP ) won 5 seats, Nationalist Congress Party ( NCP ) won 3 seats and People’s Party of Arunachal ( PPA ) won 2 seats, while three independent candidates have also won three seats.