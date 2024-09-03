ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Pema Khandu reviews the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Joint Secretary (Hydro), GoI, Mohammad Afzal was present on behalf of the Union Power Ministry.

Last Updated: September 3, 2024
1 minute read
Pema Khandu reviews the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today reviewed the status of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh focusing on forest clearance, techno-economic clearance, land acquisition and environmental clearance.

The all-important Steering Committee meeting attended by top government officials and heads of CPSUs – NHPC Ltd, SJVN Ltd, NEEPCO, and THDC India Ltd – especially focused on the 13 hydropower projects in the state allotted to these PSUs. The combined investment in these projects is estimated to exceed Rs 1 lakh crore.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Joint Secretary (Hydro), GoI, Mohammad Afzal was present on behalf of the Union Power Ministry.

Emphasising on the significance of hydropower development for the state’s growth in fields of economy, employment and industrialization, Khandu urged all stakeholders to jointly and earnestly work to clear all hurdles hampering smooth progress in execution of the 13 said projects.

“I direct all concerned departments and Deputy Commissioners to ensure that there are no delays from the state government in expediting the necessary tasks required for clearances.

Also Read- CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former West Kameng DC and 2 Other Officials in Corruption Case

Hydropower is vital for our state’s revenue, employment, and economic opportunities. We must ensure that all projects move forward swiftly and efficiently,” he said.

Recalling the Union Cabinet’s approval for providing Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to the State Governments of NER towards their equity participation for development of Hydro Electric Projects in the North Eastern Region (NER) through Joint Venture (JV) Collaboration between State entities and Central Public Sector Undertakings granted last week, Khandu said the biggest stakeholder is Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Sex Racket Busted in Ziro, Eight Arrested, Four Women including Two Minor Rescued

He informed that the Union Cabinet decision is a result of the state’s persistent requests and would benefit Arunachal Pradesh the most given its huge hydropower potential.

The Centre’s decision has an outlay of Rs. 4136 crore to be implemented from FY 2024-25 to FY 2031-32. A cumulative hydro capacity of about 15000 MW would be supported under the proposal. The projects would be funded through 10% Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for North Eastern Region from the total outlay of the Ministry of Power.

Tags
Last Updated: September 3, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal CM disburses cash awards worth Rs1.57 crore to 187 meritorious sportspersons and coaches

Arunachal CM disburses cash awards worth Rs1.57 crore to 187 meritorious sportspersons and coaches

Arunachal: IFCSAP team meets Dy CM to discuss promotion of Indigenous and Faith Cultures

Arunachal: IFCSAP team meets Dy CM to discuss promotion of Indigenous and Faith Cultures

Arunachal: Tawang DC stresses on serious issue of garbage disposal

Arunachal: Tawang DC stresses on serious issue of garbage disposal

Arunachal: 3 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured As Army Truck Falls Into Gorge In Upper Subansiri

Arunachal: 3 Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured As Army Truck Falls Into Gorge In Upper Subansiri

Arunachal: Governor participates in the 3rd Convocation of IGTMS University

Arunachal: Governor participates in the 3rd Convocation of IGTMS University

Arunachal: Diibo GB’s on exposure and recreation tour at Ziro valley

Arunachal: Diibo GB’s on exposure and recreation tour at Ziro valley

Arunachal: Tawang DDMA team conducts expedition for survey of Glacial lake outburst flood towards Dungchhen Tso

Arunachal: Tawang DDMA team conducts expedition for survey of Glacial lake outburst flood towards Dungchhen Tso

Arunachal: Training program on Asiatic Black Bear Monitoring Held in Pakke Tiger Reserve

Arunachal: Training program on Asiatic Black Bear Monitoring Held in Pakke Tiger Reserve

Arunachal: 6th edition of Siang-Simang angling festival concludes

Arunachal: 6th edition of Siang-Simang angling festival concludes

Arunachal: Indian Army observes "Shok Shastra " in Memory of Naik Lham Tsering

Arunachal: Indian Army observes “Shok Shastra ” in Memory of Naik Lham Tsering

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button