Pema Khandu Reviews BRO’s Strategic Connectivity Works in Arunachal Pradesh

PASIGHAT: ( By Maksam Tayeng ) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on October 6 visited the office of the Border Roads Organisation’s Project Brahmank in Pasighat and reviewed its ongoing works and initiatives aimed at strengthening strategic road connectivity across the state.

Chief Engineer, Project Brahmank, Pankaj Goyal, briefed the Chief Minister on the organisation’s ongoing projects and activities, including its role in developing and maintaining strategic road infrastructure across the challenging and remote terrain of Arunachal Pradesh.

The visit focused not only on connectivity and infrastructure but also on the BRO’s initiatives in environmental conservation, social responsibility and the welfare of its personnel and local communities.

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Strategic connectivity and infrastructure

During the briefing, Goyal highlighted the critical role played by Project Brahmank in improving road connectivity across Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in difficult and remote areas.

The Chief Minister reviewed the ongoing works and achievements of the organisation, providing an opportunity to reinforce cooperation between the State Government and the BRO on infrastructure development and connectivity.

Focus on environmental conservation

Environmental initiatives undertaken by Project Brahmank were also highlighted during the visit.

These include tree plantation drives under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, Swachhata Abhiyan, observance of International Yoga Day and various environmental awareness programmes.

Reinforcing the importance of environmental protection, Khandu planted a sapling during his visit, underlining the need to preserve Arunachal Pradesh’s natural environment.

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CM interacts with BRO personnel

Khandu also interacted with officers and personnel of Project Brahmank and acknowledged their dedication and contribution to nation building, particularly while working in the difficult and remote terrain of the state.

The interaction provided encouragement to the personnel engaged in the organisation’s activities across Arunachal Pradesh.

On the occasion, Col Ashish Raisinghani presented the Chief Minister with a book showcasing the travel and tourism opportunities of Arunachal Pradesh. The publication highlights the state’s mountain landscapes, destinations, natural beauty and tourism potential.

The visit brought together two important aspects of Arunachal Pradesh’s development—strategic connectivity and environmental responsibility—while reinforcing cooperation between the State Government and BRO.