Pema Khandu Proposes Yak Herders’ Cooperative to Boost Himalayan Livelihoods﻿

MAGO, TAWANG – Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called for a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen yak conservation and improve the livelihoods of Himalayan herders, with a proposed cooperative society, scientific breeding and commercial development of yak products among the key measures under consideration.

Addressing the Yak Economy Summit 2026 and Yak Mela at Mago in Tawang district on Saturday, Khandu said yak rearing was not merely a traditional occupation but also an important part of the social, cultural and strategic landscape of the Himalayan region.

He stressed that Brokpa communities and other yak-herding families living in remote border areas deserved focused policy support from both the state and Central governments.

“From the perspective of national security, it is our duty to support our Brokpa communities and yak herders through appropriate policy interventions,” the Chief Minister said.

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Proposed cooperative to strengthen herders’ income

A major proposal at the summit was the establishment of the Arunachal Pradesh Yak Herders and Products Development Cooperative Society.

Khandu said a cooperative framework could help herders pool resources, improve their bargaining power, access wider markets and develop commercially viable businesses around yak-based products.

The proposed roadmap is expected to bring together the Army, the ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak (ICAR-NRCY), government departments and other stakeholders to coordinate conservation, livestock management and livelihood development.

The Chief Minister announced that a follow-up meeting would be convened in February to review progress and discuss a roadmap identifying the policy interventions required from the state and Central governments.

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Mapping yak populations and seasonal grazing routes

Khandu said comprehensive mapping of yak populations, herders and seasonal movements was necessary before appropriate development plans could be prepared.

Mapping summer and winter grazing camps would help authorities identify infrastructure requirements and improve the sustainable management of yak herds.

He also called for the development of basic amenities at summer and winter satellite stations used by Brokpa communities, while ensuring that traditional grazing practices and livelihoods remained protected.

A grazing tax regime better suited to Brokpa communities, particularly in winter grazing areas, was also proposed for consideration.

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Scientific breeding and insurance support

The Chief Minister emphasised capacity building and the adoption of scientific yak-rearing practices, including the semi-intensive model developed by ICAR-NRCY.

He highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous yak germplasm, improving breeding practices, maintaining herd records and ensuring the availability of quality breeding animals.

Khandu also called for exploring a dedicated yak insurance policy and a bankable yak-farming scheme to reduce risks for herders and encourage sustainable investment.

These measures could help address livestock-related risks while improving herd productivity and the long-term viability of pastoral livelihoods.

Yak cheese, ghee and fibre seen as commercial opportunities

The summit also focused on developing markets for yak-based products, particularly dairy products and fibre.

Khandu said the quality and taste of yak dairy products could help them compete with established brands if processing, marketing and distribution were strengthened.

He expressed confidence in the commercial potential of yak cheese and yak ghee and called for greater participation by investors and entrepreneurs to develop value-added products.

Stronger value chains could help herders secure better returns while creating local employment and building skills in processing, packaging and marketing.

However, turning these opportunities into sustainable businesses would require reliable production, quality standards, suitable processing facilities and access to markets beyond remote Himalayan settlements.

Tourism could diversify pastoral livelihoods

Khandu said yak-based livelihoods could extend beyond animal husbandry to include cottage stays, guiding services and the sale of local handicrafts.

He suggested linking these opportunities with the Vibrant Villages Programme and Ranbhoomi Darshan to connect pastoral communities with tourism and related economic activities.

Such diversification could provide additional income sources while showcasing the culture and traditions of Himalayan communities.

The summit also discussed education-related proposals for yak herders under the National Livelihood Mission framework and targeted support for Brokpa communities.

The possibility of extending special-category recognition to Brokpas, along with the Puroik community, was also raised for consideration. No final decision on this proposal was announced in the press release.

Regional cooperation for yak conservation

Khandu noted that yak associations had been formed in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, bringing the regional bodies together under the Yak Federation of India.

He said the discussions at Mago were significant for the wider country, given the importance of yak rearing across Himalayan regions.

The Chief Minister thanked the participating stakeholders and acknowledged the Brokpa herders who travelled from remote villages in West Kameng district to attend the summit.

The proposed roadmap seeks to bring conservation, scientific livestock management, community welfare and market development into a common framework. Its effectiveness will depend on coordination among government agencies, research institutions, herder organisations and private businesses, as well as the implementation of measures that improve herders’ incomes without undermining traditional livelihoods.