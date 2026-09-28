Pema Khandu Launches Tawang Marathon 2026 Logo, Mascot and Registration Platform

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday launched the new logo, official T-shirt, finisher medal and mascot of the Tawang Marathon 2026, along with the event’s official website and registration platform, formally setting the stage for the fourth edition of the high-altitude endurance event.

The marathon is scheduled to be held on October 24, 2026, and organisers expect more than 4,000 participants, including over 200 elite runners from across India as well as Kenya, Ethiopia and Nepal.

Organised by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in association with the Indian Army, the marathon will take place at an altitude of approximately 10,000 feet above sea level, with participants running against the backdrop of the Eastern Himalayas. The high-altitude setting makes the event distinct from conventional road races, with altitude, terrain and weather presenting additional endurance challenges.

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Marathon positioned as a sports-tourism platform

Beyond the race itself, the government is positioning the Tawang Marathon as a platform connecting sport, tourism, Himalayan culture and local economic activity.

Chief Minister Khandu said the event was conceived not merely as a sporting competition but as a way of showcasing Arunachal Pradesh’s Himalayan landscape, cultural heritage and local hospitality while promoting responsible tourism.

The event could also have a wider economic impact on Tawang and surrounding areas. According to the press release, the expected influx of runners and their families is likely to create opportunities for hotels, homestays, transport operators, guides and other local businesses.

Participants and visitors will also have an opportunity to experience Tawang’s Monpa traditions, historic monastery and local hospitality, linking the sporting event with the destination’s existing cultural and tourism attractions.

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Acclimatization and event preparedness

Given the elevation, runners are being advised to arrive in Tawang two to three days before race day to allow time for acclimatization, bib collection and medical guidance. Preparations include medical assistance, hydration and aid stations, race operations and coordination among organisers and local stakeholders.

The new marathon identity unveiled during Monday’s function has also been designed around the character of Tawang. Khandu said the logo reflects the spirit of the mountains and its people, while the mascot represents the warmth of Tawang. The finisher medal is intended to symbolise the effort involved in overcoming the altitude and terrain.

Sports Minister Kento Jini joined the programme through video conference. Secretary Sports Abu Tayeng, Special Secretary Akshat Kaushal and Director Sports Tadar Appa were also present.

With participation expected from both domestic and international runners, the October 24 Tawang Marathon will bring together competitive athletes, amateur runners and fitness enthusiasts while simultaneously promoting Tawang as a destination for sports and cultural tourism.