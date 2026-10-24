Pema Khandu Invites Siang Stakeholders for Talks Amid Pasighat Violence﻿

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has invited organisations and community representatives opposing the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) for direct talks, stressing that public consensus will remain central to the project’s future as he condemned incidents of vandalism, looting and property damage in Pasighat following the October 23 bandh.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, Khandu said the bandh called across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts remained largely peaceful during the day. However, incidents of violence and property damage were reported in Pasighat after the official bandh period ended, continuing into the early hours of October 24.

According to the Chief Minister, the properties affected included a police station, the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) complex and an NHPC office. The residences of Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang, senior MLA Ninong Ering and Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Kaling Moyong were also vandalised, with reports of looting and theft.

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CM offers direct talks with SUMP opponents

Addressing the concerns surrounding the proposed hydropower project, Khandu reiterated that the state government was willing to engage with organisations, associations and other stakeholders to discuss its potential benefits, possible adverse impacts and the apprehensions expressed by local communities.

He said representatives seeking clarification on the project were welcome to question the government and discuss both its advantages and disadvantages.

The Chief Minister also offered to meet representatives of organisations from the Siang region in Itanagar or Pasighat, or at any other location convenient to them. He said he was prepared to visit a location proposed by the stakeholders, accompanied by the relevant government departments, to facilitate discussions.

Khandu said the government had already undertaken outreach efforts and invited stakeholders to participate in meetings. He encouraged organisations to use these opportunities to present their concerns and seek answers through direct engagement.

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Public consensus remains central

Reiterating the government’s stated position, Khandu said public consensus would remain central to the process of taking the SUMP project forward.

He urged community organisations and representatives to participate in round-table discussions aimed at addressing concerns, clarifying doubts and improving public understanding of the project.

The proposed project has faced opposition from sections of local communities concerned about its potential implications for ancestral land, displacement, the environment and indigenous livelihoods. The government, meanwhile, has highlighted water-management considerations and concerns relating to upstream developments on the Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet.

The latest developments have brought the question of consultation and community participation back into focus, with protesters demanding a halt to survey activities and greater engagement with affected areas.

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CM appeals for peace and lawful protests

Condemning the incidents in Pasighat, Khandu said peaceful protest was an essential democratic right but emphasised that demonstrations must remain within the law and should not result in property damage or disruption of public order.

He described the incidents as regrettable and appealed to all sections of society to maintain peace and prevent a recurrence.

The Chief Minister said differences of opinion over the SUMP should be addressed through dialogue and democratic processes rather than actions that could threaten public safety or law and order.

His offer of direct talks signals the government’s willingness to continue engagement with project opponents. However, whether the proposed discussions can address community concerns and help ease opposition to the project remains a key question.