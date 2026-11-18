ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated the new vending shed of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) at Zoo Road (Gophur), dedicating the facility to women vendors and others who depend on street and market vending for their livelihood.

Spread across 8,000 square metres of leased land, the facility has been developed to provide organised and designated vending spaces, particularly for vendors displaced during eviction drives within IMC limits. The project is also expected to generate a regular source of revenue for the Corporation through the systematic allotment of stalls and collection of rent.

Conceived on the initiative of IMC Mayor Likha Nari, the project was taken up on August 3, 2026, and commissioned on October 11, 2026. The land has been taken on lease for four and a half years, with a provision for extension.

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The complex has been planned to accommodate 1,200 stalls. Of these, 1,136 have been completed across four blocks, A, B, C and D, while the remaining 64 are yet to be constructed.

Apart from the vending spaces, the facility includes a 155-square-metre canteen and parking arrangements for 199 cars. Other amenities include six pay-and-use toilets, separate facilities for men and women, two toilets for persons with disabilities and a dedicated child-feeding room.

The infrastructure also includes a 395-metre concrete pavement road, five cross drains, a borewell, three overhead water tanks, a transformer and an 82.5 KVA diesel generator. For security and maintenance, the Corporation has installed 42 CCTV cameras, eight solar panel units and 16 cattle traps. A 190-square-metre landscaped park with a fountain and seating facilities has also been developed, while an ATM is currently under installation.

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Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Khandu congratulated Mayor Likha Nari, the Deputy Mayor and the Corporators for the initiative. He expressed confidence that the facility would be properly maintained and urged vendors to take collective responsibility for keeping the premises clean and orderly.

The Chief Minister also encouraged vendors to strengthen their businesses through institutional financial support. Referring to the PM SVANidhi scheme, he urged them to explore the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana as well.

He said that hesitation among members of the tribal community in approaching banks for financial assistance was misplaced, pointing out that even large companies depend on banks and financial institutions for business expansion.

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Reflecting on the transformation of Itanagar and Naharlagun over the past decade, Khandu said the twin capital had witnessed considerable development in roads, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and private businesses. He encouraged citizens to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness and urged landowners to invest in developing their properties.

The new vending shed marks an important step towards organised urban vending in the capital, while the announcements made during the programme indicate a broader development push focused on infrastructure, tourism, business opportunities and urban mobility in the Itanagar-Naharlagun region.