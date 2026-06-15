Pema Khandu Inaugurates Bamboo & Cane Technology Centre, Calls Bamboo Arunachal’s ‘Green Gold’

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday inaugurated the Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo & Cane Technology Centre at Gungu near Itanagar, describing bamboo as one of the state’s most valuable natural resources with the potential to drive sustainable economic growth, entrepreneurship, employment generation and environmental conservation.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration ceremony, Khandu said the newly established centre would play a significant role in transforming Arunachal Pradesh’s extensive bamboo resources into value-added products while creating livelihood opportunities for artisans, self-help groups, entrepreneurs and local youth.

Highlighting bamboo’s deep cultural significance, the Chief Minister noted that bamboo has long been an integral part of the social, cultural and economic life of Arunachal Pradesh’s tribal communities.

“Across all 26 major tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, bamboo remains an inseparable part of daily life, culture and tradition,” he said, emphasizing that the resource has supported communities for generations even before the emergence of modern institutions.

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Khandu commended the efforts of the Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Resources and Development Agency (APBRDA), the Forest Department and other stakeholders involved in establishing the facility. He said the centre would function as a hub for innovation, skill development, value addition and commercialization of bamboo-based products.

The Chief Minister observed that advances in technology have expanded bamboo’s applications beyond traditional handicrafts and household items. Bamboo is increasingly being used in sectors such as furniture manufacturing, construction materials, textiles, biofuel production and even aviation fuel, he noted.

Referring to policy reforms undertaken by the Union Government, Khandu credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating growth in the bamboo sector by removing bamboo from the category of trees under forest regulations and recognizing it as grass. He said the move simplified procedures related to cultivation, transportation and commercial utilization.

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Calling bamboo “Green Gold,” Khandu noted that Arunachal Pradesh possesses the country’s second-largest bamboo stock and is home to more than 60 bamboo species. He stressed the need for a scientific and professional approach to harnessing the resource for economic development.

The Chief Minister urged unemployed youth, particularly from Gungu and Sangdupota areas, to utilize the training facilities available at the centre and establish bamboo-based enterprises. He also appealed to Panchayati Raj institutions, community leaders and local stakeholders to encourage young people to acquire market-relevant skills and take advantage of entrepreneurship support schemes.

Highlighting opportunities available under the Prime Minister’s UNNATI Scheme and various MSME programmes, Khandu said bamboo-based businesses could access national and international markets through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

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He also advocated greater adoption of bamboo-based prefabricated housing technology in Arunachal Pradesh and other Himalayan states. According to the Chief Minister, bamboo structures are lightweight, cost-effective, environmentally sustainable and particularly suitable for earthquake-prone regions.

“Arunachal Pradesh falls in a high seismic zone. Bamboo-based prefabricated structures can offer sustainable alternatives while preserving traditional architectural heritage,” he said.

The Chief Minister further highlighted bamboo’s industrial potential in sectors such as textiles, handicrafts, furniture manufacturing, ethanol production, biofuel and sustainable construction materials. Drawing comparisons with countries like Vietnam, where bamboo contributes significantly to the economy, he urged stakeholders to adopt a market-oriented strategy for the sector’s development.

Khandu stressed the need for a comprehensive bamboo policy and directed experts, scientists and officials associated with APBRDA to prepare a long-term vision document covering cultivation, regeneration, processing, marketing and industrial utilization of bamboo resources.

He also called for the establishment of similar bamboo technology and training centres in other parts of the state to ensure wider access to skills and livelihood opportunities.

Emphasizing the role of skill development in employment generation, the Chief Minister cited examples of local youth successfully undertaking technical projects after receiving government-supported training. He noted that such initiatives demonstrate the importance of self-reliance and reducing dependence on external manpower.

The Chief Minister further observed that ongoing hydropower investments across Arunachal Pradesh would create significant demand for skilled workers, making vocational training and capacity building increasingly important.

Responding to local demands, Khandu assured support for improving water supply infrastructure and connectivity to the Bamboo & Cane Technology Centre. He directed concerned departments to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the proposed projects.

Expressing confidence in the initiative, the Chief Minister said the Bamboo & Cane Technology Centre could emerge as a model institution for bamboo-based industrial development and contribute significantly towards building a self-reliant, sustainable and diversified economy in Arunachal Pradesh.