Pema Khandu Inaugurates Arunachal Niwas in Delhi

NEW DELHI- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed Arunachal Niwas at Dheerpur, marking an expansion of the state’s support infrastructure for its citizens in the national capital.

The facility is the fourth property established by the state government in Delhi, reflecting a broader strategy over the past decade to create support systems for residents travelling or residing outside Arunachal Pradesh. Similar establishments have been developed in cities such as Guwahati, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Bodh Gaya, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu said the facility would play a crucial role in assisting patients seeking medical treatment and students visiting Delhi for academic purposes. He noted that the building includes provisions tailored for patients, highlighting its intended role in providing temporary accommodation during medical visits.

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Located near Delhi’s North Campus, the Niwas is also expected to benefit students from Arunachal Pradesh during university admission periods by offering accessible and secure lodging.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure across the state, stating that a comprehensive review of newly created districts—including Pakke-Kessang, Kamle, Lepa-Rada, and Shi-Yomi—will be undertaken to assess infrastructure gaps and manpower requirements. Similar evaluations are planned for older districts to ensure balanced development.

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Khandu also acknowledged the support of the central government, noting that Arunachal Pradesh has received approximately ₹4,900 crore under the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission to address critical infrastructure needs. He further emphasised the importance of sustainable revenue models to ensure the long-term viability of such facilities.

The Arunachal Niwas is built over 2,600 square metres, with a total built-up area of 7,198 square metres. The G-plus eight structure includes dormitories, double and twin-bedded rooms, specially designed rooms for persons with disabilities, staff accommodation, office space, parking facilities, a medical room, and a dining hall.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, along with senior officials and members of the Arunachal Pradesh community in Delhi.

Officials described the new facility as part of a broader vision to extend state support and accessibility for citizens beyond Arunachal Pradesh.