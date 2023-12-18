Pema Khandu inaugurates Arunachal Bhawan at Guwahati

GUWAHATI- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today inaugurated the new Arunachal Bhavan at Roopnagar, Guwahati and dedicated it to the service of the people in presence of State Legislative Assembly Speaker P D Sona and Advisor to PWD Minister Phurpa Tsering.

Congratulating the executing agency PWD, the contractor and officials of the Additional Resident Commissioner’s office, Guwahati, Khandu said that he had taken the decision to construct a Bhavan at Guwahati way back in 2016, when he became the Chief Minister.

“I was informed that the present Arunachal Bhavan had outlived its longevity and was in a poor condition. Guwahati being the gateway to the North East and an important hub, we felt the need to have our own Bhavan here that would not only house the office of the Additional Resident Commissioner but also offer accommodation to the needy. It was brought up in the state cabinet meeting and a decision taken for its construction,” he informed.

Khandu also observed that being located very near to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), patients from the state coming for treatment would immensely benefit.

He lauded the efforts of the present Additional Resident Commissioner Dilip Kumar who effectively liaisoned with all the agencies in successfully completing the project on time despite the COVID hiccup.

“Construction of the Bhavan started in 2019. Cut two years of COVID pandemic when work came to a standstill. This multi-storied building has been completed, say in mere two years without compromising with quality. I specially congratulate the state PWD and the contractor M/S Ganpati Constructions,” Khandu said.

He urged the Addl RC, his team of officials and officials of other departments posted at Guwahati to take their work culture a notch higher now that have been provided with quality and spacious offices.

“Offices of several important central govt agencies and undertakings are located at Guwahati and Shillong. You have the important role of liaising with them on behalf of the state government,” he said.

Assuring the state government’s commitment to provide accommodation to travelling govt officials, patients and students outside the state while offering good working atmosphere to officials posted there, Khandu informed that a new Arunachal Bhavan is also coming up at new Delhi, which will be ready for inauguration in a couple of months.

The new Arunachal Bhavan, which is a G plus 6 storied building, on a total plinth area of 41441 Sqft, was constructed at a total cost of Rs 3673.71 lakhs.

The new building will house the office of the Addl RC on the first floor with a multilevel car parking for 34 cars. Second, third and fourth floors accommodate 33 rooms (11 rooms in each floor) consisting of 38 single and 17 king-size beds. While the fifth floor consists of a waiting lounge, two presidential suites, two VIP suites and one twin-sharing executive room, the sixth floor has a spacious and well-equipped conference hall.

The inaugural function was also attended by Secretary General Administration Sadhana Deori, Joint Secretary GA Ikar Dirchi, Under Secretary Bapir Megu, PWD Superintendent Engineer Chou Siharaja Choutang, Executive Engineer Tarh Gongkap, Executive Engineer Electrical Rajesh Dawbe, representatives of constructing firm M/S Ganpati Constructions and officials of the Resident Commissioner’s office.