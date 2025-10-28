Pema Khandu Inaugurates 69th National School Games

ITANAGAR- In a landmark moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the 69th National School Games 2025 (Under-17 Boys & Girls – Boxing) at the Khelo India Indoor Stadium, Itanagar today.

This event marks the first-ever hosting of a National School Games competition by Arunachal Pradesh in the 71-year history of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Minister described the occasion as a “moment of pride and progress” for the State, symbolizing its growing confidence and organizational capability to host national-level sporting events.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Felicitates CHSLE 2025 Toppers in Itanagar

“This is not just an event, but a moment of pride for Arunachal Pradesh as we join India’s long and illustrious journey of school sports under the banner of SGFI,” Khandu said.

He highlighted that the SGFI, established in 1954, has long served as the cradle for India’s sporting talent, nurturing many athletes who have gone on to represent the country on international platforms. Arunachal Pradesh, which became affiliated with SGFI in 2008–09, has since made notable progress in school-level sports.

The Chief Minister noted that over the last decade, Arunachal’s young athletes have excelled in Taekwondo, Karate, Wushu, Boxing, and Weightlifting, showcasing the State’s emerging prowess in sports.

Also Read- Satellite Images Reveal Major Chinese Airbase Expansion Near Arunachal Border

Khandu extended appreciation to the School Games Federation of India, the Department of Secondary Education, and all organizing partners for their collaboration in making the event possible. He also praised the dedication of local organizing committees, coaches, officials, and volunteers who worked tirelessly in preparation for the championship.

Reiterating the government’s unwavering commitment to sports and youth empowerment, Khandu said, “For us, sports is not just about competition; it is about character-building, discipline, teamwork, and resilience. These values shape great citizens as much as they shape great athletes.”

Also Read- Search for Missing Officer Jamok Pansa Resumes in Anini

He outlined the State’s investments in sports infrastructure, including Khelo India Centres, multipurpose indoor halls, national-level stadiums, and specialized sports academies. The government has also rolled out financial incentives, job reservations, and technical support for promising sportspersons.

Encouraging the participants, Khandu added, “You are not just competing for medals, but for your dreams. Win with humility, lose with dignity, and never stop learning.”

The Chief Minister concluded by emphasizing that hosting the 69th National School Games underscores Arunachal Pradesh’s vision to become a hub of sporting excellence in the Northeast, contributing significantly to India’s broader sporting success story.