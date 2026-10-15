Pema Khandu Hands Over Appointment Orders to 21 Assistant Professors,

ITANAGAR – Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has handed over appointment orders and posting places to 21 newly selected Assistant Professors, stressing that they must join their assigned government colleges without delay as the ongoing academic session is already halfway through.

The appointments, made following the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Assistant Professor Examination 2026, are intended to fill vacant teaching positions in government colleges across the state under the Department of Education.

Handing over the appointment orders, Khandu said the government had expedited the process to ensure that the newly recruited faculty members could take up their responsibilities at the earliest.

“We hurriedly called for giving away the appointment letters along with posting places to all successful Assistant Professors because we cannot delay the process as we are already into middle of the academic session,” the Chief Minister said, emphasising the importance of immediate joining at the allotted institutions.

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Merit-based recruitment and educational priorities

Congratulating the successful candidates, Khandu said the appointments reflected his government’s commitment to fair, transparent and merit-based recruitment.

He said his objective since assuming office had been to provide government job aspirants with a level playing field, with selection determined by merit. He acknowledged the role of the APPSC and the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) in supporting this approach to recruitment.

Highlighting the broader significance of teaching, the Chief Minister said human resources, rather than infrastructure alone, should be considered a key measure of development. He stressed that teachers have a central role in building the state’s human capital and shaping future generations.

“You on your own chose this profession, prepared for it and appeared for the examination. You worked hard to achieve success. Now it’s your turn to do justice to what you have chosen,” Khandu told the appointees.

His remarks placed the emphasis on both the responsibility accompanying public employment and the role of qualified faculty in strengthening higher education.

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Recruitment statistics indicate competitive selection

The APPSC advertised the Assistant Professor posts on January 22, 2026. The commission conducted viva voce examinations for the 21 posts on August 18 and 19 and declared the results on August 19.

According to the recruitment figures provided, the commission received 263 applications across five subjects, of which 66 candidates were shortlisted for interviews. A total of 21 candidates were selected.

The selection figures indicate a competitive process, with approximately eight applicants for every available post overall and about one in four interview candidates securing an appointment.

The subject-wise distribution of the appointments is as follows:

Subject Applications received Appointees Mathematics 47 6 Chemistry 50 6 Physics 48 5 Anthropology 32 2 Sociology 86 2 Total 263 21

Sociology recorded the highest number of applications, with 86 candidates competing for two posts. Anthropology received 32 applications for its two positions. Mathematics and Chemistry each accounted for six appointments, while Physics contributed five.

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Addressing faculty vacancies during the academic session

The appointments come at a time when vacant teaching positions in government colleges need to be filled to support academic activities. By issuing appointment orders alongside posting details, the government has sought to reduce delays between the declaration of recruitment results and the actual deployment of faculty members.

The immediate impact will depend on how quickly the selected candidates join their respective institutions and begin teaching. Filling the vacancies can help strengthen faculty availability, although the longer-term improvement in educational outcomes will also depend on staffing across subjects, teaching quality and institutional support.

The recruitment also creates employment opportunities for qualified candidates in the state, linking public-sector recruitment with the broader objective of strengthening higher education in Arunachal Pradesh.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Education Mutchu Mithi, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, the Secretaries of Education and General Administration, and parents and relatives of the appointees were present at the appointment ceremony.