Pema Khandu Credits Modi’s Leadership for Arunachal Pradesh’s Transformation Over 12 Years

ITANAGAR— Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the Centre’s Act East Policy for what he described as a transformative phase in the state’s development over the past twelve years.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on the occasion of Modi completing 12 years in office, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh has moved from a period of strategic neglect and developmental isolation to becoming an important contributor to India’s growth story. He stated that the Act East Policy recognised Arunachal Pradesh not merely as a border state but as a strategic gateway and civilisational frontier of India.

Highlighting the state’s strategic significance, Khandu noted that Arunachal Pradesh shares international borders with Tibet, Bhutan and Myanmar, with an international boundary extending over 1,080 kilometres. According to the Chief Minister, the state has emerged as a key pillar in India’s strategic and developmental vision under the present government.

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Khandu outlined several infrastructure developments undertaken since 2014. He said Arunachal Pradesh had fewer than 1,000 kilometres of National Highways before 2014, whereas the state now has more than 4,060 kilometres of National Highways. He added that nearly 14,000 kilometres of roads and numerous bridges are currently under construction.

The Chief Minister highlighted major projects such as the Trans-Arunachal Highway, Frontier Highway, Sela Tunnel and Nechiphu Tunnel, stating that these initiatives have improved connectivity to remote and border areas while strengthening national security and economic integration.

He also referred to the Bogibeel Bridge, inaugurated in 2018, which he said significantly reduced travel time between Arunachal Pradesh and other parts of the country. Improved connectivity, according to Khandu, has helped bring markets and communities closer together.

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On air connectivity, Khandu said the operationalisation of Donyi Polo Airport and expanded flight services from Ziro, Tezu and Pasighat have integrated the state more closely with the national transportation network.

The Chief Minister welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27 announcement of a dedicated Buddhist Circuit development scheme for six Northeastern states. He said the initiative could contribute to the preservation of monasteries, strengthen cultural heritage and boost tourism in the region.

Khandu also cited progress under various central welfare schemes. He said schools are being upgraded through the PM SHRI programme, educational reforms are being implemented under the National Education Policy, and farmers are receiving direct income support through PM-KISAN.

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According to the Chief Minister, nearly two lakh families in Arunachal Pradesh are benefiting from health insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. He further noted that a State Cancer Hospital is under construction in Itanagar with support from the Government of India.

He stated that nearly 50,000 houses and toilets have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Swachh Bharat Mission. Khandu also said that piped drinking water has reached all households under the Jal Jeevan Mission, while village electrification has been completed through the Saubhagya scheme.

The Chief Minister pointed to the Vibrant Villages Programme as a significant initiative for border development, particularly in villages such as Kibithoo, Tuting and Zemithang. He said the programme has expanded infrastructure, banking services, connectivity and livelihood opportunities in strategically important border regions.

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Hydropower development also featured prominently in Khandu’s assessment. Referring to Arunachal Pradesh’s estimated hydropower potential of over 58,000 MW, he said several long-pending projects have gained momentum. These include the 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project and the 2,880 MW Dibang Multipurpose Project, which is expected to be completed by 2032.

Khandu further noted that the Union Cabinet has approved multiple hydropower projects, including Tato-I, Heo, Tato-II, Kamala and Kalai-II. Together, these projects are expected to generate approximately 3.9 GW of power and attract investments worth around Rs 52,000 crore.

The Chief Minister also highlighted governance reforms such as Direct Benefit Transfer, digitisation and transparent recruitment systems, which he said have improved accountability and public service delivery. Referring to the recent launch of the GST Bachat Utsav in Itanagar, Khandu described it as part of broader efforts to strengthen citizen participation in the economy.

Concluding his remarks, Khandu said that the Prime Minister’s legacy extends beyond physical infrastructure to the expansion of opportunities, aspirations and development across Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast region.