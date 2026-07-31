Pema Khandu Calls for Stronger Northeast Cooperation on Child Protection

TAWANG- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday called for stronger regional cooperation among the North Eastern states to address emerging challenges affecting children, including trafficking, online exploitation, substance abuse, child marriage, and cross-border vulnerabilities.

Addressing the inaugural session of the North East State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Convention 2026 in Tawang, Khandu described the gathering as a historic milestone, noting that it was the first time all State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights from the Northeast had come together on a common platform dedicated exclusively to child rights. He said the convention would strengthen cooperation and promote collective efforts to safeguard children across the region.

Welcoming representatives from State Commissions, national institutions, development partners, senior officials, and civil society organisations, the Chief Minister said Tawang, known for its legacy of peace and harmony, was an appropriate venue for discussions on child welfare and protection.

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Emphasising that child welfare is the true measure of good governance, Khandu said a government’s success should not be assessed solely on economic growth or infrastructure development but also on how effectively it protects its most vulnerable citizens. He reiterated that every child deserves a safe environment free from violence, exploitation, abuse, and discrimination, along with access to education, healthcare, nutrition, and equal opportunities.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s initiatives for children, the Chief Minister said more than 15,500 girls have benefited from the Dulari Kanya Scheme, with the State investing over ₹38 crore to support higher education. He added that more than 134 awareness programmes had been organised under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, while ₹3.3 crore has been earmarked under the Girls Health & Hygiene Scheme for 2026–27 to provide sanitary napkins to over 25,000 beneficiaries.

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The Chief Minister also highlighted maternal and child welfare initiatives, stating that over 38,000 beneficiaries have received assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, while nutrition programmes are supporting more than 34,000 beneficiaries. Under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, over 1.8 lakh women and children are covered, with 152 Anganwadi Centres upgraded and another 125 under development through the Adopt an Anganwadi initiative.

On strengthening the child protection ecosystem, Khandu said more than 2,500 vulnerable children are receiving sponsorship support under Mission Vatsalya, while 2,479 children are benefiting from monthly financial assistance through sponsorship, foster care, and aftercare schemes. He also highlighted the role of the 24×7 Child Helpline 1098, One Stop Centres in all 25 districts, and Women Helpline 181 in supporting children and women in distress.

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Calling child protection a shared responsibility, Khandu urged governments, schools, families, law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, healthcare workers, community leaders, and civil society organisations to work together in creating a safe and nurturing environment for children.

He noted that issues such as trafficking, online exploitation, and substance abuse frequently transcend state boundaries, making interstate coordination essential. He expressed hope that the convention would facilitate better implementation of child protection laws, improved coordination in cases involving missing and trafficked children, and stronger responses to emerging online threats.

Congratulating the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, led by Chairperson Ratan Anya, for organising the convention, Khandu thanked all participating states, national institutions, experts, and development partners for contributing to the cause of child protection in the Northeast.

A North East SCPCR Convention Souvenir was also released during the inaugural programme. The two-day convention is chaired by Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul and attended by several senior public representatives and officials.