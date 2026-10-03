Pema Khandu Calls for Stronger Coffee Value Chain in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh is looking to give a fresh push to coffee cultivation, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu calling for stronger efforts to expand the sector, improve productivity and bean quality, and increase the incomes of coffee growers through a more robust value chain.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Hills to Cup’ Coffee Workshop, organised by the Coffee Board of India in collaboration with the state Department of Agriculture, Khandu said coffee cultivation was not new to Arunachal Pradesh and had been present in the state for nearly five decades. However, he said its potential had not received adequate awareness and promotion over the years.

The Chief Minister said the workshop marked an important step in what he described as Arunachal Pradesh’s renewed journey towards developing its coffee sector. The event brought together coffee growers, young entrepreneurs, technical experts and other stakeholders.

A key focus of the government’s approach is expected to be the development of policy support for coffee cultivation. Khandu said the State Government would follow up on the workshop’s outcomes and explore appropriate policy interventions to support growers and entrepreneurs.

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According to data available with the Agriculture Department, Arunachal Pradesh currently has around 600 hectares under coffee cultivation. A substantial portion of the existing plantations is under the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation in eastern parts of the state, while some growers have undertaken coffee cultivation as pilot or model initiatives.

Khandu said the state’s diverse agro-climatic conditions, fertile land and different climatic zones could provide a favourable foundation for expanding coffee cultivation. However, he stressed that expansion should not be measured only by an increase in cultivated area.

The government, he said, would also need to focus on productivity per hectare, coffee bean quality, value addition and stronger market linkages, with the larger objective of improving farmers’ incomes.

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The move follows an earlier initiative by the State Government to study coffee cultivation practices and development models in other states. Khandu said a three-member delegation comprising Agriculture officials, a retired PCCF and the Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation had visited Andhra Pradesh and other states for the purpose.

Following the delegation’s report, the government invited the Chairman and Director of the Coffee Board of India to Arunachal Pradesh. Their visit subsequently led to the organisation of the present workshop, aimed at providing growers with technical knowledge and first-hand information.

The workshop is also intended to identify technical gaps and challenges faced by growers. Based on the consultations, technical experts from the Coffee Board of India are expected to prepare recommendations for the State Government. Khandu said the government would extend support based on these recommendations.

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The Chief Minister also linked the coffee sector with Arunachal Pradesh’s growing tourism economy. He said the increasing number of tourists visiting the state could create additional opportunities for coffee growers, processors and young entrepreneurs.

He urged young people to consider coffee cultivation, processing and related businesses as potential avenues for employment and entrepreneurship.

The government’s stated approach therefore goes beyond simply increasing plantation acreage. The emphasis is on building a broader coffee ecosystem—from cultivation and technical know-how to processing, quality improvement, value addition and market opportunities.

For Arunachal Pradesh, where coffee currently occupies a relatively limited area, the proposed policy discussion could determine how the sector develops in the coming years. The recommendations emerging from the Coffee Board’s technical consultations are expected to provide a basis for deciding the specific measures required to support growers and entrepreneurs.