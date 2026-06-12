Pema Khandu Calls for Dedicated Support Mechanisms to Address Arunachal’s Unique Challenges

NEW DELHI- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday called for special policy interventions and enhanced institutional support to address the state’s unique developmental and strategic challenges during a high-level interaction between NITI Aayog and the Chief Ministers of the Northeastern states.

Addressing the meeting, Khandu expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising the development of the Northeast and implementing the Act East Policy, which he said has transformed connectivity, infrastructure and public confidence across the region.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s vast geographical expanse and strategic significance, the Chief Minister said the state requires dedicated infrastructure support to overcome challenges arising from difficult terrain, dispersed settlements and limited connectivity. Despite being the largest state in the Northeast by area, Arunachal continues to face distinct developmental constraints that warrant special policy consideration, he observed.

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Khandu informed the meeting that Arunachal Pradesh has set an ambitious goal of generating 40,000 MW of hydropower by 2047 and sought coordinated support from NITI Aayog and relevant ministries to sustainably harness the state’s hydropower potential. He also stressed the need to skill local youth and promote ancillary industries to maximise employment opportunities and ensure that communities benefit from ongoing and future hydropower projects.

The Chief Minister also called for a review of population-based funding criteria, arguing that existing allocation mechanisms often place geographically large but sparsely populated states such as Arunachal Pradesh at a disadvantage. He urged NITI Aayog to consider alternative parameters that better reflect terrain, strategic importance and developmental needs.

On rural connectivity, Khandu advocated expanding the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to include villages with populations of 250 and above that remain unconnected. While appreciating the Vibrant Villages Programme for strengthening border infrastructure and livelihoods, he noted that many remote settlements still lack road connectivity.

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The Chief Minister further pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh has received comparatively fewer externally aided projects than several other Northeastern states and requested NITI Aayog to explore mechanisms to bridge the gap and accelerate developmental activities.

Seeking support for governance reforms and policy innovation, Khandu highlighted the establishment of the Institute of Transforming Arunachal and requested NITI Aayog’s guidance in developing it into a premier policy and governance think tank for the state.

He also showcased governance initiatives such as Sarkar Aapke Dwar, Seva Aapke Dwar and Cabinet Aapke Dwar, which bring government services directly to remote villages and improve citizen outreach.

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On administrative reforms, Khandu strongly advocated the creation of a separate All India Services (AIS) cadre for Arunachal Pradesh. He argued that frequent transfers under the existing arrangement affect continuity in policy implementation and institutional capacity-building. In this context, he proposed a joint cadre arrangement with Mizoram, a suggestion that reportedly received support from Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The Chief Minister also informed the meeting that Arunachal Pradesh has successfully implemented E-Vidhan and E-Office systems and is now expanding the E-Office platform to the district level to strengthen transparency, accountability and efficiency in governance.

In a significant regional policy proposal, Khandu suggested empowering the North Eastern Council (NEC) to function as the “NITI Aayog of the North East.” He argued that given the region’s strategic location and shared international borders, the NEC should play a greater role in addressing region-specific challenges and coordinating development priorities.

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During the interaction, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri appreciated the diversity and uniqueness of Arunachal Pradesh’s human capital and suggested strengthening Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) through partnerships with major hydropower companies. He also assured support in taking up the state’s concerns with relevant ministries.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also lauded Arunachal Pradesh’s progressive hydropower policies and highlighted the importance of developing effective mechanisms for the sustainable utilisation of natural resources.

The discussions reflected a broader commitment among Northeastern states to accelerate development, improve connectivity and harness both natural and human resources for long-term prosperity. Reaffirming Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to cooperative federalism, Khandu said the state would continue working closely with NITI Aayog, the North Eastern Council and the Government of India to achieve inclusive and sustainable development.