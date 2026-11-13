Pema Khandu Announces Phased Infrastructure Development Plan for DNGC

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced a comprehensive and phased infrastructure development plan for Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar, and said a dedicated officer from the Chief Minister’s Office would coordinate with concerned government departments to address the institution’s infrastructure requirements.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 46th Annual College Week Celebrations, Khandu said the proposed development of the college would be taken up in a holistic and phased manner.

The Chief Minister said DNGC had around 49 acres of land available for expansion and acknowledged that the infrastructure requirements placed before the government through a memorandum submitted by the college administration and students’ representatives were genuine.

He said the proposed requirements would be examined comprehensively and projects would be taken up for approval and sanction in phases.

To ensure coordination, Khandu said a dedicated officer from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) would work with the Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Department, and the Electrical Department to address the college’s infrastructure needs.

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Football Ground and Sports Infrastructure to Receive Support

Responding to demands raised by students, the Chief Minister also assured that the development of a football ground at DNGC would be taken up.

He said the State Government remained committed to supporting the institution and would initiate the process for its holistic development at the earliest.

Khandu also highlighted the government’s efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure across Arunachal Pradesh and said sports facilities at DNGC would receive government support.

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New Opportunities for Youth in Armed Forces and CAPFs

In a significant announcement aimed at expanding career opportunities for Arunachal Pradesh’s youth, Khandu said the State Government was preparing a programme in collaboration with the Army to sponsor candidates for coaching and preparation for officer-level entry into the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Under the proposed initiative, selected candidates would be sent to coaching institutions for training and preparation before appearing in relevant entrance examinations.

The programme is expected to begin this year and could help more young people from the State pursue careers as commissioned officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and CAPFs, the Chief Minister said.

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Major Investment Under Mission Shikshit Arunachal

Highlighting the government’s investment in the education sector, Khandu said Rs 3,100 crore had been invested during the first phase of Mission Shikshit Arunachal.

The second phase of the mission has already commenced with an initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore, which would be enhanced following a review of requirements, he said.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that infrastructure gaps identified at DNGC would be incorporated into the mission’s broader efforts to strengthen educational institutions across the State.

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DNGC’s Contribution to Arunachal’s Development

Established in 1979, Dera Natung Government College is among the oldest higher educational institutions in Arunachal Pradesh and currently has 5,102 students enrolled.

Khandu noted that the institution had produced several alumni who had gone on to serve the State in diverse fields, including politics, business, agriculture, public service and community organisations.

Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, he stressed the importance of making higher education multidisciplinary and focused on skill development, research, innovation and holistic learning.

He said education must equip students with knowledge and skills that remain relevant in both their professional and personal lives.

Scholarships and Global Education Opportunities

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Arunachal Academic Excellence Scheme, under which the State Government provides scholarships to eligible students who secure admission to globally recognised universities ranked among the top 150 in the QS World University Rankings.

Encouraging DNGC students to explore opportunities at leading international universities, Khandu assured them of government support under the scheme.

He said the government had been working to create platforms that allow young people to identify and develop their talents.

Focus on Talent, Sports and Adventure Tourism

Khandu referred to initiatives such as Arunachal Idol, Mr Arunachal, Miss Arunachal and Arunachal Got Talent, which have provided platforms for young artists to showcase their abilities beyond the State.

In sports, he said Arunachal Pradesh had won more than 1,000 medals at national and international levels over the past decade and had also secured representation at the Asian Games for the first time.

Linking education and employability with tourism opportunities, Khandu said the government had partnered with the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) to train 400 youth from Arunachal Pradesh every year.

The training covers activities including mountaineering, trekking, paragliding, rafting and scuba diving, providing young people with opportunities to develop skills and pursue livelihoods in adventure tourism and related sectors.

Technology and Innovation for the Younger Generation

The Chief Minister further referred to youth-oriented initiatives including Battle of Minds, Spelling Wizard, Science League and Maths Olympiad, aimed at encouraging academic competition and identifying talent from the school level.

He also mentioned the proposed annual Arunachal Yuva Samanvay event, envisioned as a platform where students from government and private colleges can learn about the State’s diverse communities and cultural traditions.

Urging students to use technology, artificial intelligence and digital platforms constructively, Khandu said access to online learning and research resources had created unprecedented opportunities for the younger generation.

He encouraged students to use these tools to expand their knowledge and prepare themselves to compete at national and international levels.

Khandu congratulated the college administration, faculty members, students and organising committee on the 46th Annual College Week. He also appreciated the march-past contingents representing the college’s 16 departments, NCC cadets and students who presented the cultural programme.