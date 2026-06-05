Peaceful Shutdown Observed Across ICR During APIYO Bandh

ITANAGAR: A 24-hour bandh called by the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO) continued across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Thursday, disrupting normal public life and business activities while remaining largely peaceful.

The shutdown, called over concerns regarding an alleged illegal mosque and the presence of illegal immigrants in the state, witnessed minimal vehicular movement on roads and the closure of most commercial establishments across the Capital Region.

According to police officials, the overall situation remained peaceful throughout the day, with no reports of violence or damage to public or private property.

Also Read- Itanagar Admin Declares APIYO Bandh Illegal, Says Mosque Issue Already Addressed

In a statement, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Tumme Amo said that the bandh was being observed peacefully, with only limited movement of vehicles reported across the region.

“The situation is peaceful. Movement and plying of vehicles are minimal, and shops remain closed,” the DIG stated.

He further informed that no significant incidents had been reported during the shutdown. A gathering of around 15 to 20 persons at Pappu Nallah was dispersed by security personnel, and no further disturbances were reported.

Also Read- Arunachal Governor Reviews Border Security, Backs Arunachal Heritage Stamp Initiative …

“No violence or damages have been reported so far,” Amo added.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were strengthened across the Capital Region, with additional police personnel deployed at key locations to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Authorities said the situation was being closely monitored as the bandh remained in effect. Police and district administration officials continued to remain on alert to ensure peace and public safety.

The bandh significantly impacted routine activities, with reduced traffic movement and widespread closure of markets and business establishments across Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and adjoining areas.