ADVERTISMENT
National

Paytm Crisis: CAIT advises users to switch to other payment apps amid RBI crackdown

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement that traders are advised to use payment platforms other than Paytm.........

Last Updated: February 4, 2024
2 minutes read
Paytm Crisis: CAIT advises users to switch to other payment apps amid RBI crackdown

NEW DELHI- After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cracked down against Paytm Payments Bank and its regulatory violations, traders’ body CAIT issued a cautionary advice to Paytm users, urging them to switch to other payment apps.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement that traders are advised to use payment platforms other than Paytm for business-related transactions as RBI has sounded an alarm about several risks in Paytm Payments Bank due to KYC violations.

Arunachal: Unprecedented Snowfall Blankets Tawang, Roing, Mechuka, Anini and Mayudia

In a statement, CAIT said, “The Reserve Bank of India has imposed certain restrictions, prompting CAIT to recommend that users take proactive measures to protect their funds and ensure uninterrupted financial transactions. Large number of small traders, vendors, hawkers and women are making payments through Paytm and as such RBI restrictions on Paytm could lead financial disruption to these people.”

Related Articles

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the recent restrictions imposed by RBI on Paytm have raised concerns about the security and continuity of financial services provided by the platform.

He emphasised the urgency of this advisory, urging traders to act promptly and make informed decisions to mitigate any potential adverse effects on their financial operations.

BJP Leader LK Advani to be conferred with Bharat Ratna, announces PM Modi

Earlier, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had emphasised that RBI’s notice against Paytm Payments Bank will not impact the business of Paytm app, as the two are separate entities.

Sharma had said that Paytm will continue to function normally even after the February 29 deadline imposed by the RBI. However, it is speculated that RBI can permanently suspend the workings of Paytm Payments Bank after this deadline.

This advisory by CAIT comes shortly after RBI issued a notice to Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm Payments Bank, raising concerns regarding money laundering as the bank failed to meet with the regulator’s norms for KYC of customers.

Jharkhand: police complaint filed against TV Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary

The central bank has ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to halt most of its business including taking further deposits, conducting credit transactions and carrying out top-ups on any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, and cards for paying road tolls after February 29.

This means customers can access their existing deposits and pay for services with money stored in their wallets till February 29. And in case, RBI does not relent, top-up for Paytm wallet will stop and transactions through it would no longer can be carried.

Tags
Last Updated: February 4, 2024
2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query case

Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query case

Election Results: BJP wins Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Congress wins Telangana

Election Results: BJP wins Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Congress wins Telangana

NABARD supported GI products from Arunachal Pradesh find place in India International Trade Fair

NABARD supported GI products from Arunachal Pradesh find place in India International Trade Fair

Chowna Mein highlights Initiatives to enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s Energy Sector

Chowna Mein highlights Initiatives to enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s Energy Sector

Chowna Mein highlights Arunachal Pradesh's Progress in the Power Sector at National Conference, Delhi

Chowna Mein highlights Arunachal Pradesh’s Progress in the Power Sector at National Conference, Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal proposes to bring confidence motion in Delhi Assembly to prove 'no AAP MLA has broken away'

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED on Nov 2 for questioning in excise policy case

Modi govt will not come in Power; Satyapal Malik said in an interview to Rahul Gandhi

Modi govt will not come in Power; Satyapal Malik said in an interview to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits LAC, Celebrates Dussehra with troops

Arunachal: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits LAC, Celebrates Dussehra with troops

Arunachal Governor calls on the Prime Minister

Arunachal Governor calls on the Prime Minister

19th Asian Games : Arunachal athletes denied visa

19th Asian Games : Arunachal athletes denied visa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button