Pasighat Violence: Two RAF Companies Ordered to Arunachal Amid SUMP Tensions

NEW DELHI/PASIGHAT- The Centre has ordered the deployment of two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Rapid Action Force (RAF), comprising around 250 personnel, to Arunachal Pradesh following violent protests in Pasighat against the proposed 11,200-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

According to reports citing officials, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued the deployment directive on Saturday, October 24. The personnel were to be airlifted from Navi Mumbai aboard an Indian Air Force transport aircraft and were expected to reach Pasighat for deployment on Sunday.

The move follows overnight violence in East Siang district, during which an office of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and a police station were reportedly set ablaze. The residences of three political leaders, including Arunachal Pradesh BJP president Kaling Moyong, were also targeted.

The deployment adds to the security presence already in the state, where several CRPF units are stationed. Officials told news agency PTI that central security personnel had been working to contain the unrest, with several police and security personnel reportedly injured during the clashes.

Also Read- Tajong Talom Resigns from ASU Amid SUMP Protests, Appeals for Peaceful Agitation

Violence followed 12-hour bandh

The violence erupted on Friday night, October 23, following a 12-hour bandh called by organisations opposing the proposed hydropower project across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts.

Although the shutdown was reported to have remained largely peaceful in several areas, the situation deteriorated in and around Pasighat after the bandh ended. Clashes, stone-pelting, arson and vandalism continued into the early hours of Saturday, with reports indicating that the violence lasted until approximately 3:30 am.

According to police officials quoted in media reports, the NHPC office and a police station were among the establishments attacked. The residences of Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering, Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang and state BJP president Kaling Moyong were also reportedly vandalised.

More than 40 police personnel were reported injured in stone-pelting, according to a report by The Times of India. The extent of the damage and the circumstances of individual incidents remain subject to official assessment and investigation.

Also Read- Pema Khandu Invites Siang Stakeholders for Talks Amid Pasighat Violence

RAF’s role in the security response

The Rapid Action Force is a specialised unit of the CRPF trained to respond to riots and other public-order emergencies. The two companies being moved to Arunachal Pradesh are intended to reinforce the security response following the recent unrest.

The MHA’s deployment directive comes amid heightened tension in the region and concerns about further escalation. However, the precise duration of the deployment and the areas in which the RAF personnel will operate have not been detailed in the reports available at the time of writing.

Also Read- Arunachal SUMP Protests Turn Violent in Pasighat; NHPC Office, Police Station Set Ablaze

Dispute over the Siang project

The proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project has faced opposition from sections of local communities and organisations concerned about its potential effects on the Siang River basin, ancestral land, settlements, livelihoods, the environment and indigenous communities.

Organisations opposing the project have called for project-related preliminary activities to be suspended and have raised concerns about the presence of central security forces in the region.

The state government has maintained that the project is intended to help store and regulate water in the Siang basin, strengthen water and energy security, and address concerns associated with the proposed large dam upstream in China. Officials have also stated that the work currently under consideration includes technical and environmental surveys for preparing a pre-feasibility report.

Also Read- Siang Dam Protest Turns Tense in Arunachal, Several Injured

Chief Minister appeals for peace

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has condemned the violence while reiterating that peaceful protest is an essential part of democracy. He has said demonstrations must remain within the law and should not lead to damage to public or private property or disruption of public order.

Khandu has also invited organisations and associations opposed to SUMP to engage with the government and discuss their concerns.

The deployment of additional RAF personnel marks a further security response to the unrest. The situation now raises two parallel challenges for the authorities: preventing further violence and addressing the concerns that have fuelled opposition to the proposed project.