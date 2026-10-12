Pasighat Municipal Council Organises Marathon for a Cleaner, Greener City﻿

PASIGHAT- More than 500 runners participated in a marathon organised by the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) on Monday to promote a clean, green and plastic-free Pasighat, highlighting community participation in environmental conservation and healthy living.

The marathon was held at the J.N. College Playground under the initiative “Seva Mera Yogdan 2026”, with the theme “Run for Clean, Green and Plastic-Free Pasighat”. It featured a 9-kilometre race for boys and a 6-kilometre race for girls.

Er. Tapi Darang, MLA representing the 38th Pasighat East Assembly Constituency, flagged off the event in the presence of Tagom Padung, Chief Councillor of PMC; Kamin Lego, Deputy Chief Councillor; ward representatives; and officials of the municipal council and participating institutions.

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In the girls’ category, Wanna Bitti secured first place, followed by Nang Lukena Chatung in second position and Boyon Binggep in third place. In the boys’ category, Toko Tab emerged as the winner, while Kem Bdr Chettry and Khisreswar Pait secured second and third positions, respectively.

The first-, second- and third-place finishers in both categories received cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000, respectively. Trophies were presented to the first-place winners, while certificates were awarded to the winners. The last seven participants in each category received consolation certificates of participation.

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The event was organised with support from Arunachal Pradesh University, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Arunachal University, the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Apex Professional University, Rashtriya Raksha University, IGJ Higher Secondary School, DEM Higher Secondary School and other participants, including professional runners. Representatives from eight wards of Pasighat also supported the event.

Beyond promoting physical fitness, the marathon sought to raise awareness about responsible waste management and the reduction of single-use plastics. The participation of students, young people and community members highlighted the role of public engagement in addressing urban environmental concerns.

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The initiative also underscored the importance of sustained civic responsibility in maintaining public spaces and reducing plastic waste. While awareness campaigns can encourage behavioural change, their long-term impact depends on continued public participation, responsible waste disposal and effective municipal waste-management practices.

The event concluded with a call for citizens to contribute actively towards keeping Pasighat clean, green and plastic-free. Through the marathon, the Pasighat Municipal Council reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability and community participation under “Seva Mera Yogdan 2026”.