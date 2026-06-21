Pasighat Hosts Jan Kalyan Shivir to Promote Natural Farming and Welfare Schemes

PASIGHAT- A District-Level Jan Kalyan Shivir themed “12 Years of Trust, Development and Public Welfare,” with a special focus on Natural Farming, was organised at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Pasighat on Saturday.

The programme aimed to raise awareness among farmers and the public about the benefits of natural farming, integrated farming systems, soil health management, value addition, livelihood generation, and various government welfare schemes designed to support rural communities and improve living standards.

The event provided a platform for direct interaction between farmers, government officials, and implementing agencies, with discussions centred on sustainable agricultural practices and improved access to public services. Departments participating in the programme established information stalls and help desks to disseminate information, facilitate beneficiary registration, address public grievances, and extend services under various schemes.

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A key focus of the programme was the promotion of flagship welfare initiatives, including Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, PM Surya Ghar, PM SVANidhi, Lakhpati Didi, and the Viksit Bharat–Guaranteed Employment and Livelihood Mission (Gramin), along with several State and Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Departments associated with agriculture and rural development showcased their ongoing activities and programmes related to natural farming and allied sectors. These included the Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Fisheries Department, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Soil Conservation Department, Rural Development Department, Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), and the ABHA team from Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH).

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The participating departments displayed information, education and communication (IEC) materials, posters, banners, pamphlets and demonstration models to educate visitors about government initiatives, scientific farming methods, and livelihood opportunities available in the district. Officials remained present at their respective stalls to guide beneficiaries and respond to queries related to scheme implementation and eligibility.

The programme underscored the government’s emphasis on inclusive development, farmer welfare, and environmentally sustainable agricultural practices. Through awareness generation, capacity building, and direct service delivery, the Jan Kalyan Shivir sought to strengthen grassroots participation in development programmes and improve the reach of welfare initiatives.

The event was attended by ADC (i/c) DC Miss Pebika Lego, IAS, MLA Ninong Ering, ZPC Ruth Tabing, ZPMs from East Siang district, officials from various departments, farmers, and members of the public.