Pasighat Bakers Win Top Honours at Asia Cake Oscars in Sri Lanka

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Two renowned cake artists from Pasighat, Chef Tacho Taggu and Chef Suresh Sabar, have brought international recognition to India after winning two prestigious titles at the 4th Asia Cake Oscars 2026 held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 17.

Representing India on the global culinary stage, the duo secured top honours in the highly competitive categories of Non-Dairy Flowers and Cake Sculptures & Sugar Models.

The international event featured participation from leading culinary artists, pastry sculptors, and master bakers from different countries. Amid strong global competition, the edible creations presented by the Arunachal-based chefs reportedly stood out for their creativity, precision, and artistic detailing.

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Their latest success adds to an already impressive record, following three consecutive victories at national-level competitions in recent years.

Speaking on the achievement, the chefs said the recognition was not only a personal milestone but also a source of inspiration for aspiring culinary artists from Northeast India and across the country.

“We want this achievement to motivate budding chefs and cake artists across Northeast India and beyond. Culinary entrepreneurship has immense potential when backed by dedication and mastery of the craft,” the duo stated.

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Apart from participating in competitions, the chefs are actively involved in training young bakers and entrepreneurs through Sugar Arts Studio, a baking and culinary training institute based in Pasighat.

The institute provides practical and professional training in confectionery, baking, and sugar art, helping aspiring chefs and local entrepreneurs develop industry skills and sustainable business opportunities.

According to the chefs, the academy is equipped with structured learning facilities and is operated by nationally award-winning culinary professionals with over a decade of experience in the industry.

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They further stated that the institute focuses on hands-on training programmes aimed at beginners, home bakers, and aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to build careers in the baking and culinary sector.

The achievement has been widely appreciated as a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and a reflection of the growing presence of Northeast India in international culinary and creative arts competitions.