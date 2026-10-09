Papum Pare Steps Up Fight Against Drug Abuse; Schools and Vulnerable Routes Under Scrutiny﻿

YUPIA- Papum Pare district has intensified its efforts against drug trafficking and substance abuse, with officials reviewing enforcement data, treatment facilities and prevention measures at a monthly meeting of the Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) Committee on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage, at the DC Conference Hall in Yupia, focused on strengthening coordinated action among enforcement agencies and government departments, with an emphasis on reducing drug-related offences through prevention, awareness and treatment.

According to district enforcement data presented at the meeting, NDPS cases increased from one in 2019 to a peak in 2025. Eight cases had been registered up to October 8, 2026. Arrests rose from two in 2019 to 29 in 2025, while nine arrests were recorded up to October 8, 2026. The district administration also reported a total of 97 accused arrested during the period under review.

Deputy Commissioner Hage observed that the increase in recorded cases and arrests in recent years may reflect intensified surveillance and enforcement. She stressed, however, that the ultimate objective must be a sustained reduction in drug-related offences through effective prevention, public awareness and coordinated action.

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Hospital addiction treatment facilities given two-month deadline

Reviewing action taken on decisions from previous NCORD meetings, Hage directed the District Medical Officer to ensure that Addiction Treatment Facilities (ATFs) in hospitals become operational within two months.

The directive seeks to strengthen access to treatment and support for people affected by substance abuse, alongside law-enforcement measures targeting drug trafficking.

The Deputy Commissioner also called for closer coordination among the Education, Health, and Women and Child Development departments to expand awareness and outreach programmes, particularly among students and young people.

Inspections of shops near schools and anti-drug awareness activities in educational institutions were also reviewed during the meeting.

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Vulnerable locations and trafficking routes reviewed

Lady Inspector Michi Yania presented key provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, along with district-level case statistics and the mapping of vulnerable locations and routes reportedly used for drug trafficking.

ASP Moyir Basar called for coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to address the drug problem and strengthen enforcement.

Representatives of rehabilitation centres, the Railway Police Force and other departments attended the meeting, reflecting the multi-agency approach under the NCORD mechanism.

Other participants included Deputy Director of ICDS Jaya Taba and Child Development Project Officers from Doimukh, Balijan and Kimin.

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Prevention and treatment remain key priorities

The district’s approach combines surveillance and enforcement with public awareness, early intervention and rehabilitation. While increased registrations and arrests indicate enforcement activity, the longer-term measure of progress will be whether drug-related offences decline and people affected by substance abuse can access effective treatment and support.

The two-month deadline for operationalising hospital-based Addiction Treatment Facilities is therefore a significant administrative target. Its implementation, along with sustained school-level awareness and interdepartmental coordination, will be important in determining the reach of the district’s anti-drug efforts.