ADVERTISMENT
Sports

PAA congratulates to Arunachal Pradesh Blind Football team for wining 1st India Blind Football League 2024

Mr. Boje Marbom declared the Best defender of 1st India blind super league 2024.

Last Updated: January 30, 2024
1 minute read
PAA congratulates to Arunachal Pradesh Blind Football team for wining 1st India Blind Football League 2024

ITANAGAR-  The Paralympic Association of Arunachal ( PAA ) congratulated to the Arunachal Pradesh Blind Football team for emerging overall champions in the 1st India Blind Football League 2024 held in Bangalore, Karnataka from 23rd-26th January and hosted by the All Indian Blind Football Association (AIBFA).

The members of team Arunachal are Nido Dominic, Nyokyok talum, Tago milli, Nyabum roti, Podo  talar, Humjnai bhoi, Laa angu, Boje marbom, team captain.

Mr. Boje Marbom declared the Best defender of 1st  India blind super league 2024.

In Earlier Arunachal blind football team won many tournaments in international, National and Zonal level competitions. Emerged overall champion in 4th  North East blind Football tournament 2023 held at Itanagar.  win special soccer knight toward inclusion Cheshire disability trust, 2024 in Bangalore,  emerge winner against Gujarat.

Related Articles

This achievement of Arunachal Pradesh Blind Football team will serve as a great inspiration for the Divyangjan sports persons of the State in the days to come.

The PAA appeal to state Government to provide proper  facilities and fund for disability sports persons of the state.

Tags
Last Updated: January 30, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Khandu declares National Chess Championship, a part of 34th National Sports Fest 2023-24

Arunachal: Khandu declares National Chess Championship, a part of 34th National Sports Fest 2023-24

Arunachal: Ziro Private Schools Festival held

Arunachal: Ziro Private Schools Festival held

Arunachal: weeklong Block Level School Meet in Mukto AC begins

Arunachal: weeklong Block Level School Meet in Mukto AC begins

Arunachal: RGU organises mental health awareness program on World Mental Health Day

Arunachal: RGU organises mental health awareness program on World Mental Health Day

Arunachal: Inter school Under-17 Football Tournament of Papum Pare Dist kicked off

Arunachal: Inter school Under-17 Football Tournament of Papum Pare Dist kicked off

Arunachal: APCSU organsies Winter Football Tournament at Diyun

Arunachal: APCSU organsies Winter Football Tournament at Diyun

Arunachal: Gandhi Jayanti celebrated at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar

Arunachal: Cyclothon, Walkathon events mark Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration

Arunachal: Laprey Sirum wins maiden T-15 Sirum Cricket Tournament

Arunachal: Laprey Sirum wins maiden T-15 Sirum Cricket Tournament

Arunachal: Tawang Marathon will be go global by next year

Arunachal: Tawang Marathon will be go global by next year

Arunachal: Thunderbolts retain TPL-2023 title with a thrilling super over win

Arunachal: Thunderbolts retain TPL-2023 title with a thrilling super over win

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button