PAA congratulates to Arunachal Pradesh Blind Football team for wining 1st India Blind Football League 2024

ITANAGAR- The Paralympic Association of Arunachal ( PAA ) congratulated to the Arunachal Pradesh Blind Football team for emerging overall champions in the 1st India Blind Football League 2024 held in Bangalore, Karnataka from 23rd-26th January and hosted by the All Indian Blind Football Association (AIBFA).

The members of team Arunachal are Nido Dominic, Nyokyok talum, Tago milli, Nyabum roti, Podo talar, Humjnai bhoi, Laa angu, Boje marbom, team captain.

Mr. Boje Marbom declared the Best defender of 1st India blind super league 2024.

In Earlier Arunachal blind football team won many tournaments in international, National and Zonal level competitions. Emerged overall champion in 4th North East blind Football tournament 2023 held at Itanagar. win special soccer knight toward inclusion Cheshire disability trust, 2024 in Bangalore, emerge winner against Gujarat.

This achievement of Arunachal Pradesh Blind Football team will serve as a great inspiration for the Divyangjan sports persons of the State in the days to come.

The PAA appeal to state Government to provide proper facilities and fund for disability sports persons of the state.