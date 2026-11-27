BASAR- The ninth edition of the Basar Confluence, popularly known as BASCON 9.0, commenced on Friday at Hime-Pobdi in the am village area of Basar, bringing together indigenous communities, cultural performers and visitors to celebrate Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage and promote the region’s tourism potential.

The three-day festival, scheduled from November 27 to 29, was formally inaugurated by Education, RWD and Tourism Minister P.D. Sona in the presence of Nari Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu and local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, who is also the Chief Patron of BASCON 9.0.

The inaugural programme was attended by the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Leparada district, administrative officers, heads of departments, dignitaries and members of the Local Organising Committee.

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Organised by Gumin Rego Kilaju (GRK), a community-based organisation, BASCON has evolved since its inception in 2017 into an important platform for preserving and showcasing the indigenous traditions, cultural identities and heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Minister P.D. Sona appreciated the growth of the festival and its contribution to bringing Basar into greater prominence on the state’s tourism map.

He highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s immense tourism potential and emphasised that promoting the sector requires collective participation and responsibility from all sections of society.

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The Minister also stressed the importance of hospitality, preservation of indigenous traditions and continued practice of traditional customs and cultural values to strengthen the state’s appeal as a tourism destination.

Cultural heritage and community participation remain at the heart of BASCON 9.0. The festival provides a common platform for different tribes and communities from Arunachal Pradesh and beyond to interact, exchange cultural experiences and showcase their distinctive identities.

The three-day celebration features traditional songs and dances, indigenous cuisines, art and handicraft exhibitions, traditional sports, community-based activities and live musical performances.

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Traditional attire, music and cultural practices of participating communities form a major attraction, while food stalls offer visitors an opportunity to explore the diverse culinary traditions of the region. Handloom products and handicrafts are also being exhibited, highlighting the skills and indigenous knowledge of local artisans.

Adding to the festival’s musical attractions, Bollywood playback singer Mohit Chauhan is scheduled to perform on November 29, the concluding day of the event.

Alongside the cultural festival, the sixth edition of the Basar Running Ultra Trail Experience (BRUTE 6.0) was also organised on Friday, adding an adventure-sport dimension to the celebrations.

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The event attracted runners from different parts of the country and featured four categories — 50 km, 30 km, 10 km and 5 km. Participants navigated the challenging forest trails, ridges and valleys of Basar, showcasing the region’s potential for adventure and eco-tourism.

The combination of cultural celebrations and outdoor sporting activities reflects Basar’s growing potential as a destination that can offer visitors experiences beyond conventional tourism.

Beyond its festive attractions, BASCON 9.0 continues to serve as a community-driven initiative for cultural preservation, local participation and promotion of unity in diversity.

The celebrations will continue until November 29, with cultural performances, traditional activities and musical events scheduled throughout the festival.