Over 70 Students Expected for Army Sports Institute Selection Trials in Tawang

TAWANG- The Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune, in collaboration with the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps, the Tawang district administration and the Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA), has commenced a three-day talent scouting and selection trial in Tawang to identify promising sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative aims to provide young athletes with opportunities to pursue professional sports training at ASI Pune and explore potential career pathways through sports.

The inaugural session was attended by Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, and the Deputy Commander of the Tawang Brigade. They encouraged participating students to demonstrate their abilities, maintain discipline and approach the selection process with dedication.

The officials also acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the Indian Army, the district administration and TDAA in creating opportunities for young people interested in pursuing sports professionally.

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Three-day selection process

The trials will be conducted over three days, with each day focusing on a different aspect of the selection process.

The first day is dedicated to skill tests, followed by physical fitness assessments on the second day and medical examinations on the third day.

A team comprising senior Army officers, national-level coaches and other ASI Pune officials is conducting the assessments to identify promising athletes across different sporting disciplines.

More than 70 students from across Arunachal Pradesh are expected to participate in the selection process.

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Opportunities for young athletes

According to the organisers, candidates in the 12–16 years age group who meet the prescribed eligibility and selection criteria may have the opportunity to secure admission as cadets at ASI Pune.

The institute provides specialised coaching and structured sports training aimed at developing athletes for competitive sporting events.

Sportspersons aged 18–21 with established achievements at national-level championships may also be considered for direct recruitment into the Indian Army through the applicable sports recruitment process, subject to eligibility requirements.

The organisers said the initiative would also encourage athletes to prepare for upcoming national and international sporting competitions.

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Partnership to promote sporting talent

The talent scouting initiative highlights cooperation between the Indian Army and civil administration to identify and nurture sporting talent in Arunachal Pradesh.

The state has a pool of young athletes with potential across different sports, and the organisers aim to connect eligible candidates with professional coaching, structured training and competitive opportunities.

The three-day trials in Tawang are intended to create additional pathways for young sportspersons to develop their abilities and pursue sporting careers.

The initiative also reflects the participating organisations’ stated commitment to youth development, sports promotion and cooperation between the Army and civil administration.