Over 350 Participants Join Purple Fest Arunachal 2026 in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The second edition of Purple Fest Arunachal 2026 concluded successfully at Delhi Public School (DPS), Jollang, after a two-day celebration dedicated to inclusion, accessibility, and empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan).

Organised by the Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) with the support of the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs (SJETA), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the festival was held on June 20 and 21 and witnessed the participation of more than 350 individuals, including Divyangjan, parents, teachers, educators, government officials, volunteers and support staff.

Participants from 16 districts across Arunachal Pradesh attended the festival, which served as a platform to promote equal opportunities, social inclusion and recognition of the abilities and achievements of Persons with Disabilities.

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The event was inaugurated by Dani Salu, Secretary, SJETA, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Among the distinguished guests were Neelam John, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal; Rajib Dey, Secretary General of the Paralympic Association of Assam; Techi Tannu, Secretary (Women Affairs), AAPSU; Lhakpa Tsering, Mr Arunachal 2026; Leyu Abom Yekar, Mrs Arunachal 2026; Dr M. Lego, former Director of Health Services; and Deepak Nabam, Chairman of Deepak Nabam Living Home.

Throughout the festival, participants engaged in a wide range of activities, including sports competitions, cultural programmes, literary events, drawing competitions, exhibitions, awareness campaigns, skill development workshops, educational guidance sessions and career counselling programmes.

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The festival also recognised distinguished achievers among the Divyangjan community, highlighting their accomplishments and contributions in various fields. Organisers said the activities were designed not only to showcase talent and creativity but also to encourage greater public awareness about disability rights and social inclusion.

Speakers at the event emphasized the need to create an inclusive society where every individual, regardless of physical or developmental challenges, has access to opportunities and can participate fully in social, educational, cultural and economic life. The festival also facilitated interaction and networking among participants, stakeholders, service providers and policymakers.

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The Paralympic Association of Arunachal expressed gratitude to the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Tribal Affairs, particularly Director Yumlam Kaha and his team, for their support in ensuring the successful conduct of the event. Appreciation was also extended to Delhi Public School, Jollang, for hosting the festival and providing logistical support.

The organisers further acknowledged the contributions of resource persons, sponsors, media organisations, volunteers, parents and well-wishers whose participation contributed to the success of the programme.

In the district-level competitions held during the festival, Papum Pare district emerged as the overall champion, while East Siang secured the first runner-up position and East Kameng finished as the second runner-up.

The festival concluded with a renewed commitment towards building a more accessible and inclusive society, reinforcing the message that disability should not be viewed as a limitation but as part of human diversity.

Held under the theme “Celebrating Abilities, Breaking Barriers,” Purple Fest Arunachal 2026 highlighted the growing efforts in the state to promote dignity, empowerment and equal participation for Persons with Disabilities.