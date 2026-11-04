Over 3,000 Bunches of Ziro Chrysanthemums Dispatched to New Delhi

ZIRO- In a significant boost to commercial floriculture and market-linked farming in Arunachal Pradesh, more than 3,000 bunches of high-quality Chrysanthemum flowers cultivated by farmers in Ziro were ceremonially flagged off for New Delhi.

The consignment was flagged off from the Mini Secretariat, Ziro, in Lower Subansiri district, marking an important milestone in the State’s efforts to promote commercial flower cultivation and connect local farmers with major markets outside Arunachal Pradesh.

The ceremonial flag-off was led by Hage Appa, MLA of the 17 Ziro-Hapoli (ST) Assembly Constituency, in the presence of Koj Riniya (IFS), Secretary, Horticulture; Hibu Dumi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Lower Subansiri; Tobom Bam, Director, Horticulture; Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner, along with officials of the District Horticulture Office, local flower growers and other stakeholders.

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While more than 3,000 bunches were dispatched to New Delhi, over 800 bunches had already been sold in local markets, indicating growing commercial opportunities for flower growers in the region.

The Chrysanthemum flowers were cultivated by farmers of Ziro under the technical guidance and supervision of District Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante, with support provided under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), a Centrally Sponsored Scheme of the Government of India.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary, Horticulture Koj Riniya highlighted the Department’s efforts to equip farmers with market-oriented skills and scientific cultivation practices.

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She said the Department has been providing training on scientific Package of Practices (PoPs) and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) to help farmers improve the quality of their produce and meet market standards.

The State Government is also focusing on expanding floriculture on a larger scale, taking advantage of Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse agro-climatic conditions and the growing market demand for quality flowers.

To strengthen technical expertise and capacity building, the Department of Horticulture has collaborated with CSIR–Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, for large-scale technical training of farmers.

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The Secretary also informed that farmers in Ziro are cultivating Gypsophila flowers, which are expected to be harvested in the coming weeks, potentially adding another commercially valuable flower crop to the region’s horticultural portfolio.

Highlighting the importance of strong market linkages, she identified Azadpur Mandi in New Delhi as an important market avenue for expanding the reach of Arunachal Pradesh’s flower growers and improving farmers’ incomes.

She further noted that a special provision for floriculture development has been included in the State Government’s Budget Announcement for the financial year 2026–27, underlining the Government’s continued focus on the sector.

Chief Guest Hage Appa congratulated the farmers and the Department of Horticulture on the successful dispatch of the Chrysanthemum consignment.

He appreciated the efforts being made to promote commercial floriculture and encouraged farmers to adopt scientific, quality-focused and market-oriented cultivation practices to improve their income and contribute to the growth of Arunachal Pradesh’s horticultural economy.

The dispatch of the flower consignment represents more than a single market transaction. It reflects a broader effort to build a sustainable floriculture value chain — from scientific cultivation and technical training to quality production and access to major markets.

With Ziro’s flowers now reaching New Delhi and more crops expected in the coming weeks, Arunachal Pradesh is seeking to position itself as an emerging destination for high-quality commercial flower production.