ITANAGAR- The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) organised SVANidhi Mahotsav 2026 at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall in Itanagar on Saturday, recognising the contribution of street vendors to the urban economy and felicitating outstanding beneficiaries, banking institutions and government departments for their role in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme.

The programme brought together government officials, representatives of banking institutions and more than 100 street vendors to highlight the importance of financial inclusion, digital transactions and sustainable livelihood opportunities for the informal sector.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest, Tamune Miso, IAS, Additional Secretary, Urban Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, emphasised the importance of timely loan repayment, stating that responsible repayment would help street vendors maintain their financial credibility and become eligible for further financial assistance.

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He also encouraged vendors to actively avail themselves of various welfare and development schemes introduced by the Central and State Governments to improve their livelihoods and socio-economic conditions.

Deputy Mayor Tabin Tok Camdir echoed the importance of timely repayment, pointing out that fulfilling loan commitments would help ensure continuity of credit facilities and allow more street vendors to benefit from the scheme.

Joint Commissioner of IMC, Khoda Lasa, encouraged vendors to approach his office for assistance and clarification regarding the PM SVANidhi Scheme. He assured them of the Corporation’s support in facilitating access to the scheme’s benefits.

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Street Vendors and Institutions Felicitated

A major highlight of the Mahotsav was the felicitation of street vendors, banking institutions and government departments for their performance and contribution towards the successful implementation of the PM SVANidhi Scheme.

Under the street vendor category, Bagjam Yahum, Rikde Lollen and Tagri Laxmi were recognised for successfully availing all three loan tranches under the scheme.

Tai Kaak, Yamang Gyadi and Yaji Taji were felicitated for their outstanding digital transaction activities.

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Among the banking institutions, the State Bank of India received recognition for sanctioning the highest number of loans, while Bank of Baroda was awarded for the fastest loan disbursement.

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies was also felicitated for its performance in facilitating the linkage of government welfare schemes with street vendors under the SVANidhi Se Samriddhi component.

During the event, the Chief Guest, accompanied by other dignitaries, visited the street vendor stalls and interacted with the participants. The stalls provided vendors with an opportunity to showcase local food, handicrafts and other products, highlighting their entrepreneurial activities and contribution to the local economy.

Understanding the PM SVANidhi Scheme

Launched by the Government of India in June 2020, the PM SVANidhi Scheme is a micro-credit initiative designed to provide collateral-free working capital loans to street vendors and strengthen their livelihoods.

Initially introduced to support vendors recovering from the economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the restructured scheme places greater emphasis on business growth, digital adoption and social security linkages.

Under the scheme, eligible street vendors can access successive loan facilities of ₹15,000, ₹25,000 and ₹50,000. Beneficiaries are also entitled to an interest subsidy of 7 per cent per annum on timely or early loan repayment, credited quarterly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), without any prepayment penalty.

Another important component, SVANidhi Se Samriddhi, aims to connect beneficiaries and their families with eight central welfare schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and One Nation One Ration Card.

Street food vendors are also provided with hygiene and food safety training in partnership with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

SVANidhi Mahotsav is a nationwide outreach initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, aimed at recognising street vendors as important contributors to the urban economy and strengthening the support ecosystem involving vendors, banks, financial institutions and government departments.

Among those present at the Itanagar programme were Deputy Mayor Tabin Tok Camdir, Director of Town Planning Likha Suraj, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Chiduni, Joint Commissioner IMC Khoda Lasa, all IMC corporators and more than 100 street vendors.

Through the Mahotsav, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation reaffirmed its commitment to promoting financial inclusion, encouraging digital transactions and strengthening access to welfare schemes for street vendors, while recognising their important role in the city’s economic activities.