‘Our Anganwadi, Our Pride’ Workshop Focuses on Transforming Early Childhood Education

YAZALI- A district-wide leadership workshop for Anganwadi workers was held in Yazali on Thursday, bringing together all 120 Anganwadi workers from Keyi Panyor district to discuss strategies for strengthening early childhood care and education services.

The programme, organised under the theme “Hamara Anganwadi, Hamara Garv” (Our Anganwadi, Our Pride), was inaugurated by Toko Tatung, MLA of the 16-Yachuli Assembly Constituency, at Government Higher Secondary School, Yazali.

According to organisers, the workshop recorded 100 per cent attendance, reflecting the participation of all Anganwadi workers serving across the district. The initiative focused on enhancing the role of Anganwadi centres in supporting early childhood development, moving beyond their conventional role as centres for nutritional support.

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Discussions during the workshop highlighted the importance of nurturing children’s cognitive, emotional and social development during their formative years. Participants were encouraged to view growth monitoring and child development tracking as essential tools for ensuring healthy childhood outcomes and school readiness.

The programme also emphasised strengthening relationships between Anganwadi workers and local communities. Speakers highlighted the need to improve engagement with parents and caregivers and to promote shared responsibility for children’s development at the community level.

The sessions were welcomed by Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Taba Anu and introduced by KPMP-2040 CEO Vijayan MJ. Participants discussed approaches to identifying children who may be at risk of missing developmental support and explored ways to ensure that no child is excluded from essential services due to changing family circumstances.

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As part of the programme, organisers introduced the Anganwadi Excellence Initiative, which aims to recognise outstanding performance among Anganwadi workers and encourage the creation of more child-friendly and welcoming learning environments.

The workshop concluded with participants taking a collective five-point pledge focused on achieving universal enrolment, improving attendance, strengthening community participation and ensuring that every Anganwadi centre serves as a safe and nurturing space for children.

Officials said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen grassroots childcare and early learning services in Keyi Panyor district. The programme seeks to reinforce the role of Anganwadi workers as key stakeholders in promoting child welfare, nutrition, early education and community development.