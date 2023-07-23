Only BJP will fulfill the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh: Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- BJP is the only party that the aspiration of the peoples of Arunachal Pradesh will be fulfilled, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

While addressing the party’s Alpkalin Vistarak training programme here today on 23rd Jully 2023, Khandu said “ BJP is very responsible party and BJP is the only party that the aspiration of the peoples of Arunachal Pradesh will be fulfilled”.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team is working very hard to transform India at the highest level in all front.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, said that Arunachal Pradesh was always challenging in the communication and connectivity sectors, now in all sector is seen transform.

He said that whatever developmental activities initiatives and achieved by the state govt. should be reach at the grass root level through the karyakartas.

He said that party and govt should work tirelessly for the greater interest of the peoples and suggested for more role to carry forward the awareness about the govt schemes and at the grass root level to avail the benefits.

State BJP organized two days Alpkalin Vistarak training programme held at Art of living Ashram Center, Jollang, Itanagar concluded today on 23rd Jully 2023.

Biyuram Wahge State President while giving his concluding remarks appreciated all the dedicated karyakartas for their effort, he said that karyakartas are the strength of the party. Every day number of karyakartas are increasing is great achievement for the party. He congratulated Vistarak who are selected and trained for the backbone of the party.

Zingnu Namchoom MLA cum state General Secretary & Convenor of Mera Booth Sabse Majboot highlighted the aim and objectives of the programme and said that training programme has been designed very short period of time.

Ananta Narayan Mishra Sangathan Mantri highlighted on the journey of BJP party and its struggle from Jan Sangh, which was started in the year of 1951. He strongly stressed on the maintaining the discipline in the party and work dedicatedly for the society.

Nalong Mize State General Secretary urged all the Vistarak and Alpkalin Vistarak to know the details of BJP and its various achievements in the state. He announced the list of 292 Vistarak and Alpkalin Vistarak who are sending different Mandal in the state for five days and respective District and Mandal President will take along with them in their respective district and will report back in the state capital on 29th Jully 2023.