One tonne of COVID-19 medical supplies for Arunachal Pradesh reach Guwahati- CM

Itanagar- One tonne of COVID-19 medical supplies for Arunachal Pradesh reach Guwahati via Delhi, informed Chief Minister Pema Khandu, via his twitter handle.

Khandu tweeted on this saying, “Protective equipments to fight COVID19 continue to pour in. Nearly 1 tonne of medical supplies consisting of PPEs, VTM kits & medicines for Arunachal today reached Guwahati via AirIndia cargo flight from Delhi. A testimony to relentless effort by the centre to keep us all safe.”

Protective equipments to fight #COVID19 continue to pour in. Nearly 1 tonne of medical supplies consisting of PPEs, VTM kits & medicines for Arunachal today reached Guwahati via #AirIndia cargo flight from Delhi. A testimony to relentless effort by the centre to keep us all safe. pic.twitter.com/mR5P9G4aSK — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 1, 2020

Meanwhile, the newly inaugurated COVID-19 testing laboratory at the Tomo Riba Institute of Medical Health & Science (TRIHMS), starts functioning with the capacity of 100 test per day.