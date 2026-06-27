Old Doimukh–Sagalee Road Set to Become Second Lifeline as Restoration Gains Pace

SAGALEE- Road connectivity in parts of Arunachal Pradesh affected by recent floods and landslides is gradually being restored, with the district administration and the Public Works Department (PWD) undertaking large-scale clearance and restoration operations across several damaged road stretches.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kipa Raja, National Highway-13 between Hoj and Sagalee was reopened for single-lane traffic at 3 pm on June 25, providing much-needed relief to commuters and stranded travellers.

Authorities also restored connectivity along the Sagalee–Nakar–Pilla–Parang–Silsango–Moya–Pistana–Pania route, re-establishing road access for residents and travellers heading to Keyi Panyor, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey, Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts.

However, the situation remains challenging on several other routes. The old Kheel–Toru–15 Mile–Kola Camp/Doimukh PWD road continues to remain blocked after multiple landslides caused extensive damage at several locations.

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Officials said engineers from the PWD Sagalee and Toru divisions are currently assessing the extent of the damage and estimating the time required for complete restoration of the affected stretches.

Meanwhile, the Yazali/Pitapol–Ompuli–Kheel–Toru road has been completely cut off after a major bridge was severely damaged and submerged during the recent floods, rendering the route inaccessible.

Despite adverse weather conditions and difficult terrain, PWD teams from the Sagalee and Toru divisions are carrying out intensive debris clearance and bypass construction works near the Yapam Badang and 15-Mile stretches. Officials said efforts are focused on reaching the 10-Mile point, which falls under the jurisdiction of the PWD Doimukh Division.

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At the same time, the PWD Doimukh Division has begun road clearance operations from Kola Camp towards the 10-Mile stretch on the old Doimukh–Sagalee road.

Authorities expressed optimism that once restoration teams from both ends meet at the 10-Mile point, the old Doimukh–Sagalee road will become a crucial second lifeline, ensuring emergency access and providing an alternative route for commuters in the event of disruptions on National Highway-13.

The district administration has advised commuters to exercise caution while travelling through landslide-prone areas, follow traffic advisories and cooperate with officials engaged in restoration work.

With monsoon conditions continuing across the region, restoration work remains a priority as authorities seek to improve connectivity and ensure uninterrupted movement of emergency services and essential supplies.