Oken Tayeng Leads Plantation Drive in Mebo

MEBO/PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng led a large-scale plantation drive at Ayeng and Kiyit villages in East Siang district under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM) to mark Van Mahotsav, with residents, community groups and local officials participating in the initiative.

The plantation drive was organised under the ECMM in Mebo Sub-Division and witnessed participation from residents of both villages. The Ayeng initiative was led by the Baba 11 team, while the Siyon Sirum group led the community participation in Kiyit.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mebo, and ECMM Chairperson Nancy Yirang, ECMM Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin, Circle Officer Toimi Tagi and other members of the mission joined the drive.

Addressing villagers, community leaders and administrative officials, Tayeng said the plantation initiative should be viewed as an investment in the long-term survival and environmental security of the region rather than merely as a beautification exercise.

“Trees are absolutely essential for our own survival and for the well-being of future generations,” Tayeng said.

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He highlighted the role of trees in providing clean air, conserving water, preventing soil erosion, supporting biodiversity and helping address the effects of climate change.

The MLA said preserving the region’s natural heritage required sustained community involvement and collective responsibility. He also underlined that environmental conservation could support the broader ecological and economic wellbeing of the area.

ECMM Mission Manager Olen Megu Damin stressed that the success of a plantation campaign could not be measured by the number of saplings planted on a single day.

He said the long-term survival of the saplings would depend on regular care, protection and monitoring, adding that nurturing the plants was the real test of the mission’s effectiveness.

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ADC Nancy Yirang also emphasised post-plantation care, saying the community’s greatest responsibility was to ensure that the planted saplings survived and matured.

She urged villagers to treat the saplings as a legacy for future generations, noting that planting was only the first step in a process requiring years of care and shared responsibility.

The plantation drive saw participation from local administrative officials, community representatives and volunteers. The MLA thanked the ADC and ECMM Chairperson, Circle Officer, ZPM Mebo Banggo-II, village headmen, members of the Siyon Sirum and Baba 11 teams and local residents for supporting the initiative.

The drive reflected the community-based approach of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission, which seeks to combine environmental awareness with direct public participation.

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While plantation campaigns can contribute to restoring green cover and building environmental awareness, their long-term impact depends largely on the survival and growth of planted saplings. The emphasis placed by organisers on post-plantation care sought to address this challenge by making local communities responsible for protecting the new plantations.

The Van Mahotsav programme concluded with a call for sustained community participation in conserving the natural environment of Mebo and ensuring that the saplings planted during the campaign develop into a lasting green legacy.