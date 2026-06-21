Ojing Tasing Opens Dedicated Market Shed for Self-Help Groups in East Siang

PASIGHAT- A dedicated Livelihood Market Shed for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) was inaugurated in Pasighat on Saturday by Ojing Tasing, Minister for Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperation and Transport, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The facility, developed by the Panchayat Department of East Siang district, marks the transformation of a long-abandoned public structure into a dedicated marketplace aimed at supporting local entrepreneurship and livelihood generation.

Located in the heart of Pasighat town, the building was formerly an Anchal Samiti meat market shed. The structure had remained unused for several years, gradually deteriorating and becoming encroached upon. Recognising its potential as a community asset, the Panchayat Department initiated efforts to reclaim, renovate, and repurpose the premises for productive use.

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Officials said the initiative was driven by the need to provide Self-Help Groups with a permanent marketing platform. While SHGs across East Siang have been actively producing a diverse range of products, including handloom and handicrafts, bakery items, processed foods, and other locally made goods, the absence of a dedicated sales outlet often restricted their ability to reach wider markets.

Following the completion of encroachment removal proceedings, the structure was renovated and redesigned as a livelihood market shed exclusively for SHGs. The facility has been equipped with basic furnishings and display infrastructure, allowing groups to begin operations without significant additional investment.

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To encourage participation and ensure accessibility, the market units have been made available at nominal rental rates. The initiative seeks to reduce barriers to market entry for rural producers while creating a sustainable avenue for income generation.

The project has been implemented in convergence with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), which will support the formation of a collective of SHGs from across the district to manage and operate the facility. The collaborative approach is expected to strengthen community ownership and ensure the long-term sustainability of the market shed.

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With the inauguration of the facility, a neglected public asset has been converted into a functional community space designed to support grassroots economic activity. The market shed is expected to enhance product visibility, improve access to consumers, and create new livelihood opportunities for SHG members across East Siang district.

The inauguration programme was attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Ruth Tabing Boko, ADC-cum-DPDO Pebika Lego, IAS, PRI members, SHG representatives, and other dignitaries.