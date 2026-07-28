Ojing Tasing Calls for Stronger Panchayati Raj Institutions at Pasighat Orientation Programme

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Ojing Tasing on Tuesday underscored the importance of strengthening grassroots governance through capacity building while addressing a one-day orientation programme for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development functionaries in Pasighat.

Welcoming officers, government officials and elected representatives from East Siang district, the Minister said similar orientation programmes are being organised across different parts of the State to ensure wider participation and reinforce the Government’s commitment to holistic rural development. He urged participants to share the knowledge gained during the programme with stakeholders at the village level so that the benefits of government initiatives reach every citizen.

Highlighting the significance of the 16th Finance Commission, Tasing said effective implementation of development schemes requires practical understanding, efficient planning and timely problem-solving at the grassroots level. He called upon officers and elected representatives to serve as facilitators in the development process and appealed to citizens to contribute towards the national vision of Viksit Bharat.

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The Minister also emphasised the need to strengthen rural communities by ensuring effective implementation of flagship programmes, including the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), SPR, G-RAM-G, and other rural development initiatives aimed at creating opportunities for unemployed youth and improving village infrastructure.

Advisor to the Minister Taniya Soki highlighted the importance of continuous capacity-building programmes in strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions and improving governance at the grassroots. He stressed the need to enhance digital literacy among elected representatives while fostering greater cooperation and mutual respect between government officials and public representatives.

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Earlier, East Siang Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Ruth Tabing Boko welcomed the dignitaries and encouraged participants to actively engage in the technical sessions to gain a better understanding of rural development schemes, financial grants and Panchayati Raj administration.

The technical sessions included presentations by resource persons on the Schedule of Rates (SOR), Outcome-Based Service Rating (OSR), the 15th Finance Commission, convergence of government schemes, Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), VB-RAM-G, SECURE, and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by East Siang Deputy Commissioner (In-charge) Pebika Lego, IAS, ADC (HQ).