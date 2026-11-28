DULIAJAN: Oil India Limited (OIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, to collaborate in the exploration and development of critical minerals and other mineral resources in the state.

The agreement, signed on November 28 at OIL’s Field Headquarters in Duliajan, Assam, aims to strengthen cooperation in mineral exploration, mining, processing, beneficiation and value addition. It also provides for technology sharing, knowledge exchange and the development of an institutional framework for long-term collaboration.

The MoU was signed by Saloma Yomdo, Director (Exploration & Development), Oil India Limited, and Wayong Khimhun, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh’s Minister for Science & Technology, Dasanglu Pul.

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Phop Graphite and Vanadium Block at the Centre of Exploration

A significant aspect of the partnership is OIL’s ongoing exploration of the Phop Graphite and Vanadium Block in Arunachal Pradesh. The company has been awarded a composite licence for the mineral block under the fourth tranche of the auction of critical and strategic minerals, and exploration activities are currently underway.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen the technical and scientific framework required for assessing the state’s mineral potential and developing resources of strategic importance.

Under the agreement, OIL will provide technical expertise in mineral exploration, mining, processing and project development. CES&HS, meanwhile, will extend scientific and technical support, undertake preliminary assessments and regional geological studies, and facilitate field-level coordination and engagement with local stakeholders.

The centre will also coordinate with relevant state government departments and agencies to facilitate the implementation of mutually agreed initiatives.

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Focus on Technology Transfer and Local Opportunities

Addressing the programme, OIL Director Saloma Yomdo highlighted the importance of institutional partnerships in advancing development initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed confidence that combining OIL’s technical capabilities with the regional expertise and institutional support of CES&HS would create new opportunities for cooperation.

Minister Dasanglu Pul welcomed the agreement, stating that such partnerships were important for unlocking the state’s natural resource potential.

She assured that the state government would extend all possible support, subject to applicable rules and regulations, for implementing the agreed initiatives. The minister also emphasised that the collaboration should translate into tangible benefits and create opportunities for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the programme, OIL presented an overview of its organisational activities, operational presence and initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh. The presentation also highlighted its existing collaboration with CES&HS and the centre’s support in facilitating the company’s activities in the state.

Representatives of CES&HS reaffirmed their commitment to providing technical and institutional support to OIL.

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Building on Existing Cooperation

The latest agreement builds on the existing partnership between OIL and the Arunachal Pradesh government in geothermal energy exploration in Tawang. The new arrangement is expected to extend their cooperation into critical minerals and other strategic resource sectors.

Beyond the identified mineral block, both organisations have expressed interest in exploring further joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

Critical minerals have gained increasing strategic importance because of their applications in advanced technologies, clean energy systems, electronics and industrial manufacturing. However, the development of these resources requires systematic geological assessment, responsible extraction practices, appropriate processing technologies and environmental safeguards.

For Arunachal Pradesh, the OIL-CES&HS partnership could provide an institutional platform to strengthen mineral exploration and scientific assessment. Its long-term significance will depend on the findings of ongoing exploration, the technical and economic viability of identified deposits, regulatory clearances and the ability to ensure responsible resource utilisation.

The collaboration also seeks to promote capacity building, knowledge exchange and opportunities for local communities, while contributing to India’s broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.