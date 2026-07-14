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Nyishi Elite Society Donates ₹5 Lakh for Flash Flood Relief in Papum Pare

The Nyishi Elite Society handed over ₹5 lakh to the Papum Pare district administration to support rehabilitation and welfare of families affected by recent flash floods in Hoj-Dakte villages under Toru Circle.

Last Updated: 14/07/2026
1 minute read
Nyishi Elite Society Donates ₹5 Lakh for Flash Flood Relief in Papum Pare

YUPIA-  The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) on Tuesday donated ₹5 lakh to support families affected by the recent flash floods in Hoj-Dakte villages under Toru Circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district.

The cheque was handed over to Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering by an NES delegation led by the Society’s General Secretary, Er. Nabam Takar, during a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Yupia.

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While presenting the contribution, Nabam Takar appreciated the district administration for its prompt response to the flood situation and relief operations. He reiterated that the Nyishi Elite Society remains committed to supporting both the administration and communities affected by natural disasters.

Also Read- AAPSU Writes to PM Modi, Urges Immediate Financial Aid for Flood and Landslide Relief

Receiving the donation, Deputy Commissioner Lobsang Tsering expressed gratitude to the Society for its humanitarian gesture. He assured the delegation that the donated amount would be utilized in a transparent and judicious manner for the welfare, relief and rehabilitation of families affected by the flash floods in the Hoj-Dakte area.

The NES delegation included Rajesh Dawe, Secretary (Finance); Dr. Bengia Tada, Assistant Secretary (Coordination); Techi Topu Tara, Secretary (ICR); Nabam Tarin, Secretary (Sports & Youth Affairs); Nabam Jallow, Secretary, Papum Pare District; Dr. Akin Tana Tara, Chairman, Papum Pare District; and Heri Aka, Office Secretary.

The contribution adds to the Society’s ongoing humanitarian initiatives. Earlier, the Nyishi Elite Society had donated ₹10 lakh towards relief efforts for flood-affected residents of Possa in Keyi Panyor district, reflecting its continued support for communities impacted by natural calamities across Arunachal Pradesh.

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Last Updated: 14/07/2026
1 minute read
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