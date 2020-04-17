Nyishi Elite Society distributes ration to stranded students

Itanagar

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) Unit Mengio and Silsango areas have distributed ration to the Students from the said areas those who are stuck at their rental houses within in and around Capital complex.

It has come to the notice that many students are being stranded within the concerned places due to the Nationwide lockdown to combat COVID-19 pandemic , are facing lots of problems due to lack of scarcity of ration and other essential items.

A total number of about 63 students has been shortlisted and were distributed so far.