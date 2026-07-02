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Nyato Dukam Chairs East Siang Review Meeting

Guardian Minister Nyato Dukam reviewed departmental performance, urged coordinated governance, and called for stronger action against drug abuse, land encroachment, and infrastructure challenges.

Last Updated: 02/07/2026
2 minutes read
Nyato Dukam Chairs East Siang Review Meeting

PASIGHAT-  Guardian Minister of East Siang district, Nyato Dukam, on Thursday chaired the District Review Meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Pasighat to assess the developmental progress of various departments and review challenges affecting the implementation of government programmes and projects.

Addressing the meeting, the Guardian Minister stressed the importance of unity, coordination, and teamwork among all government departments to ensure efficient governance and improved public service delivery.

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He observed that while the creation of physical and social infrastructure remains a priority, equal emphasis must be placed on its maintenance to ensure sustainable development. “Development is meaningful only when the assets created are maintained for the benefit of future generations,” he said.

Also Read- Khandu, Union Ministers Visit Flood-Hit Village

Highlighting the responsibilities of public officials, Dukam stated that governance inevitably involves challenges and urged officers to perform their duties with sincerity, accountability, and commitment to public welfare.

Expressing concern over the growing drug menace among the youth, the Minister called for coordinated action by all stakeholders to effectively address the issue. He also underlined the importance of efficient revenue collection, describing it as essential for the overall development and smooth functioning of both the State and the nation.

Referring to Arunachal Pradesh’s ongoing phase of rapid development, Dukam said that developmental activities should not be obstructed by vested interests. He directed the district administration to take firm action to safeguard government land and prevent encroachment by exercising the powers available under the law.

Also Read- DC Papum Pare Visits Flood-Hit Villages

The Minister also noted that Panchayati Raj Institutions have been entrusted with significant responsibilities and urged elected representatives to utilise their powers effectively for the welfare and development of society. He encouraged all officials and stakeholders to remain proactive in ensuring sustainable development for future generations.

During the meeting, the Guardian Minister interacted with Heads of Departments, reviewed departmental performance, and addressed issues raised by various officials.

MLA of 38-Pasighat East Assembly Constituency, Tapi Darang, and MLA of 39-Mebo Assembly Constituency, Oken Tayeng, highlighted several concerns affecting the district. They raised issues relating to the shortage of subject teachers in schools, waste management, land encroachment, and sought adequate funding for restoring public infrastructure damaged by the recent floods.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani, presented a comprehensive PowerPoint presentation highlighting the district’s developmental achievements, ongoing projects, and departmental performance.

The meeting was attended by Pasighat Municipal Council Chief Councillor Tagom Padung, Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, IPS, ADC (i/c) Pebika Lego, ADC Mebo Nancy Yirang, ADC Ruksin Kiran Ningo, Heads of Departments, and other district officials.

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Last Updated: 02/07/2026
2 minutes read
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