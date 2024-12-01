Northeast Youth Leaders Engage in National Youth Consultancy on Feminist Leadership

NEW DELHI- Youth leaders from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Sikkim took part in a two-day National Youth Consultancy program held on November 28-29, 2024, at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, New Delhi, organized by Gender at Work India and UN Women India.

The event brought together over 100 youth leaders from across the country to promote creativity, collaboration, and meaningful discussions on advancing feminist youth leadership and tackling key social challenges.

Mesak Takhelmayum, a youth leader from Manipur, underscored the urgent need to address the ongoing crisis in his state. Reflecting on the broader socio-political challenges in Northeast India, he stated, “The very idea of a state is problematic in our context. Numerous discrepancies within erode the fabric of our societies. Equity remains unachieved, as promised. Manipur is burning, and the deaths are not just a result of immediate violence but also factors like poverty and lack of resources. The system murders the most vulnerable.”

Also Read- Book on Nah Speech and Dictionary of Nah released

Sawang Wangchha, a queer activist from Arunachal Pradesh, stressed the importance of increased representation for Indigenous queer and non-queer youth leaders, particularly from Northeast India, on national platforms.

He emphasized the need to address the challenges faced by tribal communities and shared insights into the struggles of the queer-trans community in Arunachal Pradesh, proposing potential avenues for support. During the event’s ‘Breakthrough Session,’ Wangchha highlighted the significance of including disabled youth leaders to ensure their voices are heard in these critical discussions.

The insights and recommendations from the youth leaders will contribute to the development of a Young Feminist Charter. Gender at Work, in collaboration with UN Women India under the Generation Equality Forum, will use this charter to advocate for inclusive and equitable policymaking.