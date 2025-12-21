Northeast Markets Dazzle with Christmas Colours

NORTHEAST INDIA- As the month of December arrives, markets across towns and cities in Northeast India have begun wearing a festive look, signalling the approach of Christmas. Colourful lights, decorated Christmas trees, Santa Claus costumes, cakes and gift items now dominate market spaces, creating an atmosphere of celebration and anticipation.

With Christmas just a few days away, the festive impact is clearly visible in bustling marketplaces. Streets are illuminated with decorative lighting, shops are adorned with red, white and green themes, and shoppers of all ages are seen making last-minute preparations. From children to adults, the festive excitement is reflected in the steady footfall and vibrant shopping scenes.

Shopkeepers have made special arrangements for the season. Sparkling lights, decorated Christmas trees and themed displays have enhanced the visual appeal of markets, giving the impression that entire shopping areas have transformed into festive zones. Santa Claus costumes, a key symbol of Christmas, are witnessing brisk sales, particularly among families with young children.

Parents shopping for festive attire say dressing children as Santa has become an annual tradition. “Every year we buy Santa costumes for our children. Their happiness is the biggest celebration for us,” said a parent while shopping in a local market.

Bakery shops are also witnessing heightened demand, especially for plum cakes, chocolate cakes and customised Christmas cakes. Long queues outside bakeries reflect the strong association between Christmas celebrations and traditional sweets.

“During Christmas, our sales almost double. This year, customised cakes are especially popular,” said a bakery owner, adding that orders have increased significantly in recent days.

Gift items form another major attraction in the markets. Decorative stars, bells, colourful balls, fairy lights and greeting cards are drawing customers, as gift-giving remains a central part of Christmas traditions.

Local traders say the festive season provides a significant boost to business. “Christmas is the best season for us. We are expecting good sales this year,” said a shopkeeper.

Beyond commerce, Christmas carries a broader social message. It is widely regarded as a festival of love, peace and brotherhood, encouraging people to share joy and strengthen community bonds.

Overall, markets across the Northeast are fully prepared for Christmas. With decorations, shopping and celebrations in full swing, the festive season is bringing cheer to streets and smiles to faces, while also supporting local livelihoods.