North East

Northeast Markets Dazzle with Christmas Colours

Markets across towns in Northeast India have transformed into vibrant festive spaces as Christmas preparations gain momentum.

Last Updated: 21/12/2025
2 minutes read
Northeast Markets Dazzle with Christmas Colours

NORTHEAST INDIA-  As the month of December arrives, markets across towns and cities in Northeast India have begun wearing a festive look, signalling the approach of Christmas. Colourful lights, decorated Christmas trees, Santa Claus costumes, cakes and gift items now dominate market spaces, creating an atmosphere of celebration and anticipation.

With Christmas just a few days away, the festive impact is clearly visible in bustling marketplaces. Streets are illuminated with decorative lighting, shops are adorned with red, white and green themes, and shoppers of all ages are seen making last-minute preparations. From children to adults, the festive excitement is reflected in the steady footfall and vibrant shopping scenes.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Shopkeepers have made special arrangements for the season. Sparkling lights, decorated Christmas trees and themed displays have enhanced the visual appeal of markets, giving the impression that entire shopping areas have transformed into festive zones. Santa Claus costumes, a key symbol of Christmas, are witnessing brisk sales, particularly among families with young children.

Also Read-  Ten must-visit places in Arunachal Pradesh

Parents shopping for festive attire say dressing children as Santa has become an annual tradition. “Every year we buy Santa costumes for our children. Their happiness is the biggest celebration for us,” said a parent while shopping in a local market.

Bakery shops are also witnessing heightened demand, especially for plum cakes, chocolate cakes and customised Christmas cakes. Long queues outside bakeries reflect the strong association between Christmas celebrations and traditional sweets.

Also Read- Thinsa, a beautiful village nestled on a hill slope in Tirap

“During Christmas, our sales almost double. This year, customised cakes are especially popular,” said a bakery owner, adding that orders have increased significantly in recent days.

Gift items form another major attraction in the markets. Decorative stars, bells, colourful balls, fairy lights and greeting cards are drawing customers, as gift-giving remains a central part of Christmas traditions.

Also Read- PELANG SANGRI The Living Rocks in Arunachal Pradesh

Local traders say the festive season provides a significant boost to business. “Christmas is the best season for us. We are expecting good sales this year,” said a shopkeeper.

Beyond commerce, Christmas carries a broader social message. It is widely regarded as a festival of love, peace and brotherhood, encouraging people to share joy and strengthen community bonds.

Overall, markets across the Northeast are fully prepared for Christmas. With decorations, shopping and celebrations in full swing, the festive season is bringing cheer to streets and smiles to faces, while also supporting local livelihoods.

Tags
Last Updated: 21/12/2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

Assam: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg, Calls Him 'Kanchenjunga of Assam'

Assam: Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg, Calls Him ‘Kanchenjunga of Assam’

Assam: Hagrama Mohilary Returns to Power with BPF capture 28 Seats in BTC election

Assam: Hagrama Mohilary Returns to Power with BPF capture 28 Seats in BTC election

Lakhs Gather as Assam’s Cultural Titan Zubeen Garg Cremated with Honors

Lakhs Gather as Assam’s Cultural Titan Zubeen Garg Cremated with Honors

PM Modi to Visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22; To Launch Projects Worth Over ₹5,100 Crore

PM Modi to Visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on September 22; To Launch Projects Worth Over ₹5,100 Crore

Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Lakhs Gather as State Declares Three-Day Mourning

Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Zubeen Garg: Lakhs Gather as State Declares Three-Day Mourning

Assam’s Icon Zubeen Garg Dies After Diving Mishap in Singapore

Assam’s Icon Zubeen Garg Dies After Diving Mishap in Singapore

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Jolts Northeast India; Tremors Felt Across Region

Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Jolts Northeast India; Tremors Felt Across Region

Arunachal: Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma Makes Maiden Visit to Ziro Valley, Strengthening Interstate Ties

Arunachal: Mizoram CM Pu Lalduhoma Makes Maiden Visit to Ziro Valley, Strengthening Interstate Ties

Nine Teachers from North East Selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025

Nine Teachers from North East Selected for National Teachers’ Award 2025

IMD Forecasts Persistent Rainfall Across Northeast Until September 2; Vigilance Advised in Flood-Prone Areas

IMD Forecasts Persistent Rainfall Across Northeast Until September 2; Vigilance Advised in Flood-Prone Areas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button