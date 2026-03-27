Northeast Delegation Raises TG Bill Concerns

NEW DELHI- A delegation comprising members of AP QueerStation Arunachal and representatives from various Northeastern states met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi to raise concerns regarding the Transgender Amendment Bill 2026.

The delegation stated that they had attempted to meet the Minister prior to the Bill being presented in Parliament but were unable to secure an appointment despite repeated efforts. During the meeting, they outlined a range of concerns based on their lived experiences as transgender persons from the region.

Among the key issues raised was the recognition of socio-cultural transgender identities specific to the Northeast. The delegation pointed to identities such as Nupi Manbi and Nupa Manba, along with others from Arunachal Pradesh including Mumbal, Mumbar, Lapi, and Shokho, expressing concern that the Bill could lead to their exclusion or erasure by recognising only limited categories.

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Concerns were also expressed regarding individuals who already possess transgender identity cards but may not fall within the socio-cultural categories outlined in the proposed framework. The delegation highlighted documentation-related challenges, including inconsistencies across Aadhaar, voter ID, and educational certificates, particularly for those who transitioned prior to existing legal provisions.

The delegation further raised questions about provisions in the Bill that they described as vague, particularly those related to criminalisation. They sought clarity on the interpretation of terms such as “allure,” and whether such provisions could inadvertently affect families, professionals, and support systems associated with transgender persons.

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The issue of exclusion from processes such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was also highlighted. Delegates pointed to challenges faced by transgender individuals in proving lineage due to lack of documentation and social marginalisation.

The delegation emphasised that transgender rights are closely linked with broader questions of cultural identity and indigenous recognition in the Northeast. They argued that a uniform legal framework that does not account for regional diversity could have implications for both individual rights and community identities.

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According to the delegation, the Minister advised them to approach the courts or the concerned ministry, stating that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The delegation expressed dissatisfaction with the response, noting that litigation could be resource-intensive and time-consuming.

The group also questioned claims that the Bill had undergone extensive consultation, citing statements from members of the National Council of Transgender Persons who reportedly indicated limited engagement.

The delegation concluded by urging greater clarity in the legislation, safeguards against potential criminalisation, and meaningful inclusion of transgender voices in policymaking processes.