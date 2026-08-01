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Northeast Child Rights Convention Concludes in Tawang with Call for Stronger Regional Cooperation

The two-day Regional Convention of the State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights of the Northeastern States concluded in Tawang, with participants adopting a collective commitment to strengthen child protection through cooperation, knowledge sharing and coordinated

Last Updated: 01/08/2026
1 minute read
Northeast Child Rights Convention Concludes in Tawang with Call for Stronger Regional Cooperation

TAWANG-  The two-day Regional Convention of the State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights of the Northeastern States concluded at Kalawangpo Convention Hall in Tawang on Saturday. The valedictory session was attended by Priyank Kanoongo, Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), as the Chief Guest. The convention was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR).

The convention brought together Chairpersons, Members and officials of the State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights from across the Northeast. Discussions over the two days focused on strengthening child rights protection through regional cooperation, knowledge sharing and collaborative action among the participating states.

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Addressing the gathering, Priyank Kanoongo said that the recommendations and deliberations emerging from the convention could help shape child rights policies and strengthen institutional mechanisms over the next two decades.

Also Read- NHRC Reviews Child Protection Mechanisms in Tawang District

He expressed confidence that these collective efforts would contribute to nurturing responsible and empowered citizens while supporting the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Kanoongo also congratulated APSCPCR for organising the regional convention and appreciated the initiative of bringing all Northeastern States onto a common platform to deliberate on issues related to child welfare and protection.

He said the outcomes of the convention could serve as a benchmark for future child rights initiatives and encourage similar collaborative efforts across the country.

Also Read- Project Muskaan Reaches Nearly 17,000 Students in East Siang

The concluding technical session witnessed participation from Chairpersons and representatives of the State Commissions, who shared their experiences, best practices, innovative initiatives and suggestions for strengthening child protection systems in their respective states.

The discussions highlighted the importance of inter-state cooperation, institutional convergence, community participation and the exchange of successful models to address emerging challenges affecting children.

The convention concluded with a collective resolve to strengthen child protection, education, care and the overall well-being of children through sustained collaboration among all stakeholders.

Participants reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Northeastern States to building a safe, inclusive and child-friendly society where every child is protected, empowered and provided opportunities to realise their full potential.

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Last Updated: 01/08/2026
1 minute read
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