North East Zone Pharma Anveshan Held in at Assam down town University

GUWAHATI- A major academic and professional gathering in the field of pharmaceutical sciences, Pharma Anveshan 2026 – North East Zone, was successfully hosted by the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science at Assam down town University in Guwahati. The event was organized under the aegis of the Pharmacy Council of India and brought together academicians, policymakers, industry representatives, and students from across the North East region.

The programme aimed to provide a collaborative platform for discussions on pharmaceutical education, research, and innovation, while also encouraging young scholars to engage with emerging developments in the field.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. H. Lalhlenmawia, Member of the Executive Committee of the Pharmacy Council of India and Coordinator of the Organizing Committee for Pharma Anveshan 2026 – North East Zone, highlighted the importance of cooperation between academia, industry, and regulatory bodies in strengthening pharmaceutical education in India. He encouraged students and young professionals to pursue research and innovation, stating that initiatives such as Pharma Anveshan help nurture the next generation of leaders in the pharmaceutical sector.

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Pharma Anveshan is organized annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prof. Mahadeva Lal Shroff, widely regarded as the pioneer of pharmacy education in India. His contributions continue to influence pharmaceutical education and research in the country.

The inaugural session was attended by several eminent dignitaries who spoke about the evolving role of pharmaceutical sciences in public health and national development. The Chief Guest, Dr. Montu Kumar M. Patel, President of the Pharmacy Council of India, emphasized the importance of strengthening academic–industry partnerships and promoting innovation-driven education.

He noted that pharmacists increasingly play vital roles in patient care, research, and public health, and that pharmacy education must adapt to meet these expanding responsibilities. Dr. Patel also highlighted the implementation of a revised pharmacy curriculum aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), aimed at making pharmacy education more interdisciplinary and skill-oriented.

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According to him, the updated B.Pharm curriculum introduces emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), medical devices, and biotechnological products to ensure students gain exposure to modern technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector.

Dr. Patel further spoke about the formation of a new ERP Committee designed to strengthen digital systems in pharmacy education, enabling improved transparency and efficient academic management across institutions. He also announced that medical device education will be introduced at the M.Pharm level, reflecting the growing importance of device technologies in healthcare.

Addressing regulatory aspects, he stressed the need for ethical practices in the issuance of wholesale medicine licences and maintaining integrity in pharmaceutical supply chains to ensure patient safety. He also noted the expanding opportunities for pharmacists in clinical roles within hospitals and healthcare institutions.

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To streamline institutional processes, Dr. Patel said the Pharmacy Council of India is planning to introduce a single-window system for approvals and regulatory procedures. In addition, financial assistance of up to ₹1 crore will be made available for strengthening infrastructure and information technology facilities in pharmacy education institutions.

In his welcome address, Prof. Dr. Saikat Sen, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science and Organizing Secretary of the event, described Pharma Anveshan as a valuable platform that brings together academia and industry while encouraging young researchers to present innovative ideas and build collaborations.

One of the highlights of the programme was the felicitation of members of the pharmacy community who successfully qualified in prestigious Group A Civil Service examinations in Assam and Mizoram, an achievement that organizers said would inspire pharmacy students across the country.

The event also witnessed the launch of “Pharmacy Today,” the official newsletter of the Pharmacy Council of India, intended to share policy updates, research developments, and professional insights within the pharmaceutical sector. In addition, the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science released its institutional magazine highlighting academic achievements, research contributions, and student initiatives.

A panel discussion involving experts from the Pharmacy Council of India, pharmaceutical industry leaders, and academic institutions examined emerging trends in pharmaceutical research, academic–industry collaboration, and the future direction of pharmacy education.

Participants also engaged in scientific sessions, poster presentations, patent displays, and innovation showcases, demonstrating the growing research capacity of young scholars from the North East.

The valedictory session featured cultural performances reflecting the region’s diversity and concluded with the announcement of winners from the scientific competitions.

Organizers said the event successfully created opportunities for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and the promotion of pharmaceutical research and education in India.