‘No Viksit Bharat Without Viksit Arunachal’: Vice-President Tells Assembly﻿

ITANAGAR- The Vice-President, C.P. Radhakrishnan, on Wednesday said that the principles of ‘Rashtra Pratham’ (Nation First) and ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’ should guide legislative work, emphasising that “there can be no Viksit Bharat without a Viksit Arunachal Pradesh.”

Addressing the Special Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, he called upon legislators to uphold the highest traditions of democracy and place public service and the development of the State and the nation at the centre of their legislative responsibilities.

Radhakrishnan said Arunachal Pradesh has immense strategic importance for the country because of its geographical position, cultural heritage and natural resources. He noted that the State plays a vital role in safeguarding India’s borders and that the security of the rest of the country is closely linked with the protection of those borders by the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Longding Hosts Five-Day Eco-Adventure and Cultural Tourism Training Camp

On the functioning of legislatures, the Vice-President, who is also the Presiding Officer of the Rajya Sabha, stressed the importance of dialogue, debate and discussion. He reiterated his view that debates, discussions and even disruptions should ultimately lead to a decision, saying that healthy debate strengthens democracy and constructive cooperation advances both the State and the nation.

He also urged Members of the Legislative Assembly to make effective use of Question Hour and Zero Hour to raise issues related to public policy and matters concerning their constituencies. He said electoral victories may be achieved through votes, but public respect and trust are earned through dedicated service.

The Vice-President highlighted the growing focus on the development of the Northeast, recalling the establishment of the Ministry of DoNER during the tenure of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the emphasis on the region under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East Policy.

Also Read- IAF Airlifts Two Seriously Injured Patients from Remote Mechuka to Dibrugarh

He congratulated the government and people of Arunachal Pradesh on development achievements mentioned in the PIB release, including the State’s emergence as the country’s leading producer of kiwi, expansion of road infrastructure, issuance of more than one lakh Soil Health Cards, and progress in education and per capita income.

Radhakrishnan also congratulated the State Legislature on completing its Golden Jubilee and appreciated initiatives including making the Legislative Secretariat plastic-free and establishing the Assembly Library and Museum.

A major focus of his address was the need to balance development with environmental considerations. He said inclusive development should ensure that tribal and marginalised communities are not left behind, while environmental concerns and responsible utilisation of natural resources must be considered alongside economic development.

Also Read- TRIFED Launches First Tribal Artisan Empanelment Mela in Ziro

Referring specifically to Arunachal Pradesh’s substantial hydropower potential, the Vice-President said its responsible and appropriate utilisation could generate greater revenue for the State and accelerate development.

Before addressing the Assembly, the Vice-President paid floral tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and received a ceremonial Guard of Honour. He also visited the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Museum, which documents the evolution and legislative journey of the State.

The Special Session was attended by Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) K.T. Parnaik, Speaker Tesam Pongte, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Members of the Legislative Assembly and senior officials of the State Government and Legislative Secretariat.

The Vice-President’s address placed particular emphasis on the relationship between effective democratic institutions, inclusive development and national security, while urging Arunachal’s legislators to use the Assembly as a forum for constructive debate and decisions in the public interest.