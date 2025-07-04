“No Food, No Hope”: Mother Throws Toddler into Teesta River in Jalpaiguri, Rescued by Brave Locals

JALPAIGURI (West Bengal )- In a heart-wrenching incident that exposes the harsh realities of rural poverty, a young mother in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, allegedly threw her 1½-year-old son into the swollen Teesta River on July 3 after struggling to feed him for several days. The toddler was miraculously rescued by three brave local women, whose timely intervention saved the child’s life.

The woman, identified as Seema Bawali, a resident of Marichbari village, acted out of sheer desperation, she later confessed to police. Her husband, Bipul Bawali, is a daily-wage carpenter who lost his job due to continuous monsoon rains that halted construction work in the region.

The family’s financial situation became so dire that they hadn’t eaten in three days, with only one family member—Bipul—having a ration card. Seema and their children had no access to government aid.

According to eyewitnesses, Seema took her child to the banks of the Teesta and, in a state of distress, let him fall into the fast-flowing river. Locals who saw the incident raised an alarm.

Among them, three courageous young women—Pallavi Kirtania, Mallika Pal, and Vishuka Pattadar—jumped into the river without hesitation and managed to pull the toddler to safety, risking their own lives in the process.

Pallavi Kirtania, one of the rescuers, said, “We didn’t think twice. We just knew we had to save the child. Anyone in our place would have done the same.”

The toddler was taken to a local health center for observation and was found to be unharmed, though visibly shaken.

Seema later told local authorities that her act was not an attempt to kill her child but to “scare him”—a moment of breakdown brought on by starvation and helplessness. She claimed she had no idea how to access ration schemes or government benefits, despite being eligible.

The Block Development Office (BDO) and other local officials swiftly intervened.

A ration card was issued to Seema and her children.

Essential supplies including food grains, oil, baby food, and utensils were delivered.

The family was enrolled in social welfare schemes, including subsidized housing and employment support.

The brave rescuers were officially commended for their life-saving actions and are expected to be honored in upcoming local events.

“This is a tragic reflection of how lack of awareness and access can push people into hopelessness. We are making sure the family is now safe and supported.” said Block Development Officer.

The police have taken cognizance of the incident and are conducting an investigation under sections related to child endangerment and attempted harm. However, public sentiment is leaning toward compassion, recognizing the role poverty played in the woman’s desperate act.