No Final Decision on SUMP Construction Before PFR, Studies and Public Consultation: Pema Khandu

PASIGHAT: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has said that no final decision on the construction of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) will be taken before the prescribed technical, legal and public consultation processes are completed.

Speaking at an official function in Pasighat on October 6, Khandu said the immediate requirement is to conduct the Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) and that construction of the project should not be decided before the required processes are undertaken.

The Chief Minister said SUMP should not at this stage be viewed merely as a hydropower project. According to him, a principal consideration is the creation of a mechanism to address potential water-related risks and provide a controlled system for managing water flows.

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PFR to precede further studies and consultations

Khandu said that after the PFR, the required studies and public consultations, including Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) processes, would have to be undertaken in accordance with law.

He said technical experts would have to address questions relating to the project, while people from affected areas would have the opportunity to raise their concerns. Pasighat 6 Oct 2026

The Chief Minister underlined the government’s position by stating: “Until and unless we are satisfied, this project cannot go ahead.” He also stressed the importance of informed public participation rather than misinformation.

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Government invites delegations for discussions

Khandu said the State Government would keep its offices open for delegations and discussions on SUMP.

He invited representatives to meet the government, make presentations and seek clarifications regarding the project. He also said efforts would be made to disseminate information about SUMP in the Adi language through social media.

Water security and flood risks highlighted

The Chief Minister described SUMP as a national project with strategic implications, pointing to Arunachal Pradesh’s location along international borders.

He referred to potential risks associated with water diversion and sudden water release from upstream areas, while also highlighting the need for long-term measures to address recurring floods in the Siang belt.

According to Khandu, these concerns would have to be examined by technical experts during the feasibility and subsequent assessment processes.

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Hydropower investment potential

The Chief Minister also described hydropower as one of Arunachal Pradesh’s biggest opportunities for large-scale investment, stating that around 19,000 MW of projects are currently at various stages of development.

He said the State’s 12 per cent free-power share would continue, while the Government of India had agreed to facilitate a 26 per cent equity share for Arunachal Pradesh in hydropower projects.

Khandu said the State’s potential equity contribution across the 19,000 MW projects could be around ₹15,000 crore, with support from the Government of India.

However, in the case of SUMP, the Chief Minister reiterated that the immediate issue is the PFR, not an irreversible decision to construct the project. He called upon people to allow the technical process to establish the facts and then participate in the statutory consultation and decision-making processes.