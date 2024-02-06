ADVERTISMENT
Nitin Gadkari approves Rs. 1014 crore for construction of NH-913 in Arunachal Pradesh

Last Updated: February 6, 2024
Representational Image

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has approved two proposals worth Rs 1,640.91 crore for undertaking construction of NH-913 Frontier Highway in Arunachal Pradesh.

As part of this package, the minister has approved Rs 1014.59 crore for the construction of the Kharsang-Miao-Vijaynagar-Gandhigram section of NH-913.

In a social media post, Gadkari said that this transformative 61.55 km road, developed on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode, promises enhanced connectivity to the border areas, fostering socio-economic development.

He said that crucially, the Frontier Highway aims to curb migration by encouraging reverse migration towards Arunachal Pradesh’s border regions.

The minister said the project facilitates the essential road infrastructure needed for connecting significant river basins, catalysing the development of numerous hydropower projects and promoting tourism in the pristine, sparsely-populated upper Arunachal region.

Gadkari has also sanctioned Rs 626.92 crore for the construction of Package-1, encompassing the Sarli-Huri section of NH-913.

The minister said this 35 km project, executed on EPC mode in Kurung Kumey district, aims to ensure seamless and secure traffic flow. Significantly, it establishes year-round connectivity for villages in the region, catalysing socio-economic development in the hilly areas of the district, he added.

